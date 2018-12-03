Deal: 4GB AMD Sapphire RX 580 Drops to $160 on Amazon Today

We saw a fair amount of deals over Thanksgiving week on AMD’s RX 580 and 570 cards, which are great for 1080p gaming. But in case you missed them and are still looking to upgrade or outfit your new build, Amazon is selling the Sapphire Radeon Nitro+ RX 580 4GB today for an enticing $159.99.

This is one of the best prices we’ve seen on an RX 580, and closer in price to where we’ve seen lesser RX 570s dip to during sales. Not that this is a 4GB model, rather than the more-common 8GB variants. But for most games, so long as you stick to 1080p resolution and aren’t the type who indulges in high-resolution texture packs, this card should server your gaming needs well, especially considering the price. Also note that Sapphire advertises this card as occupying 2.2 slots, rather than the typical two. So make sure there’s enough room in your rig before buying.

