AMD’s Radeon RX Vega 64 Is on Sale at £325

Gigabyte's Radeon RX Vega 64 kicks ass at 1080 and 1440p

Check out this AMD’s Radeon RX Vega 64 deal, a high-end 1440p Graphics Card, with 35% off.

Yes, yes, both Nvidia and AMD have just unleashed new ‘Super’ and RT series of updated GPUs. And any AMD Vega-based board is arguably yesterday’s technology. But this Gigabyte Radeon RX VEGA 64 GAMING OC 8G board is still one hell of a bargain for just £325, and it ain’t even Amazon Prime Day yet.

That’s because it’s a bonafide high-end GPU priced barely half way up Nvidia’s updated graphics card tier - and that’s if you don’t count the ridiculously silly Titan card too. If you do, the Gigabyte Radeon RX VEGA 64 GAMING OC 8G almost looks like a budget board in comparison.

Performance-wise, AMD’s Radeon RX Vega 64 is among good company, equally matching the likes of Nvidia’s GTX 1080, the RTX 2060 Super, and even the newly released AMD Radeon RX 5700 as well. This makes the Vega 64 a prime candidate for those looking for a 1440p gaming GPU on the cheap. It wins some comparisons, loses others, depending on the game in question and the settings used of course, but for the money, you’d be hard pressed to find a better performing GPU at this £325 price point.



The Gigabyte Radeon RX VEGA 64 GAMING OC 8G is available now from amazon.co.uk for £325 (35% off RRP)