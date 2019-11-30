AsRock Radeon RX 5700 XT Just $349 in Pre-Cyber Monday Deal

(Image credit: AsRock)

In honor of Cyber Monday tech deals season, Newegg has the lowest price on any Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card. The store is currently selling the AsRock Radeon RX 5700 XT Challenger is down to $349.99 (after a $20 mail-in-rebate).

That's down from selling around $400 and then a drop to $379. This is one of the lowest prices for an AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT we've seen so far. The card also includes three months of Xbox Game Pass, along with your choice of Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint or Borderlands 3.

This is a two-fan GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 memory. AsRock is promising a core clock of 1,650 MHz and a boost clock of 1,905 MHz.

We haven't yet tested this particular card with this cooler, but we did praise performance in our review of AMD's 5700 XT reference card. If you're looking for high framerates at 1920 x 1080 or 2560 x 1440 resolution, this is a fantastic buy.

If you're looking for a less-expensive AMD graphics card, check out our up-to-date list of AMD Radeon Cyber Monday deals.