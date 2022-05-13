Asus Prime Z690-A Motherboard Reduced to Only $279: Real Deals

This Friday I've found deals on components that are all colored white for those who are looking to perhaps assemble a clean white PC build that looks icy cool and reflects RGB like there's no tomorrow. Starting off the list, we have the Asus Prime Z690-A for $279 from Newegg. This white and black mobo will look great in a white ATX case such as the NZXT H510i at $98 also from Newegg.

To cool the CPU and provide some of the flashing RGB (also in white) we have a giant 360mm AIO cooler in the form of Corsair's iCUE H150i Elite Capellix Liquid CPU Cooler, that's on sale for $184 from Amazon.

Unfortunately, some of these components are more expensive than the same model in a default black color — which means you would have to pay more to get the all-white look you're after.

Check below for more white components including some DDR5 RAM and a PSU.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Asus Prime Z690-A Motherboard (White): was $299, now $279 at Newegg

The Asus Prime Z690-A is an LGA socket 1700 motherboard that is compatible with Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs and DDR5 RAM. This board also features PCIe 5.0 and 4 x M.2 slots.

NZXT H510i ATX Mid Tower Case (White): was $109, now $98 at Newegg

The NZXT H510i has a tempered glass side panel, integrated RGB lighting, two Aer F120mm fans, and a built-in mounting bracket for installing your GPU vertically to show off its looks.

Corsair iCUE H150i Elite Capellix Liquid CPU Cooler (White): was $199, now $184 at Amazon

This chunky 360mm radiator and pump AIO combo features three RGB fans and a white finish for those looking for a particular style for their PC build. This cooler does not fit an LGA 1700 socket out of the box and needs an extra part ordered from Corsair.

Corsair Vengeance 32GB DDR5 5600MHz RAM Kit (White): now $287 at Corsair

These 2x 16GB sticks of DDR5 RAM run at 5600MHz using their XMP 3.0 profile with timings of 36-36-36-76. The sticks are also coloured white for a clean looking install.

Corsair RM850 850W Power Supply (White): was $139, now $132 at Amazon

This RM-series PSU from Corsair is the 850W variant in a white finish. The Corsair RM850 power supply is 80 Plus Gold certified, and fully modular. This is the 2021 model.

