Best Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Black Friday Deals 2021

Back when we first reviewed the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 in 2020, we deemed it "one of the best AMD-based laptops we’ve ever seen." And while we haven't had a chance to test newer versions, it still looms large in the pantheon of notebooks powered by Ryzen, and one that shoppers may be looking for on Black Friday.

These days, you can find the Zephyrus G14 with more recent AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPUs, up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, and options with both Windows 10 and Windows 11 (though the former may eventually fall out of stock).



We like the G14 because of its size and fairly unobtrusive design. You can use this for portable gaming, and while it's distinct, it wouldn't be out of place in public or even an office. A 14-inch display gives you a decent amount of room for gaming, but it's still on the smaller side for those who game on the go.



There are also a few older models we've seen floating around with older AMD Ryzen 4000 CPUs and RTX 20-series graphics cards, so be sure you're know what you're getting when you click that buy button.



We'll be picking out the best Black Friday deals on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 and the best gaming laptops as we approach Black Friday

