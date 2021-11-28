Asus TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WiFi Motherboard Hits Lowest Ever Price

Alder Lake chips may be some of the best CPUs on the market and are also surprisingly already slightly on sale for the holiday season, but getting a compatible Z690 motherboard and perhaps some DDR5 RAM to go with it is still a pricey prospect. That's why savvy shoppers might want to go for older chips instead, especially if they want to stick with Windows 10. If you don't want to make manual adjustments, Alder Lake works best on Windows 11 right now due to poor thread scheduling support on Windows 10.

Luckily, older motherboards are also on sale this holiday season, like the Asus TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WiFi with an LGA 1200 socket.

Asus TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WiFi: was $259, now $189 at Amazon Asus TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WiFi: was $259, now $189 at Amazon Save 25% on this ATX motherboard with an LGA 1200 socket for Intel 11th gen and 10th gen chips. You'll get a pre-installed I/O shield with USB-C, PCIe 4.0 support, 3 M.2 slots and gaming-centric amenities like included M.2 heatsinks.

This is a full-sized ATX motherboard with PCIe 4.0 support and three M.2 SSD slots. Of course, you also get four RAM slots, but this is all to be expected. Of note here are the two built-in heatsinks for M.2 drives, plus the VRM (voltage regulator module) heatsink. And, of course, you've got two Aura Lightsync (meaning you can control them with Asus Armoury Crate) lighting zones.

The pre-mounted I/O shield also has USB 2.0, 3.2 Gen 1, 3.2 Gen 2, and even Type-C ports. You've even got a PS/2 slot for super old-school peripherals.

For mass storage, you can also use the 6x SATA 6GB/S connections. Wireless connectivity comes in the form of Intel Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. Wired internet works using a 2.5Gb Ethernet connection.

Also of note here is that this motherboard claims to add two-way noise cancellation to headset calls using the Realtek S1200A driver.

This is the lowest price we've ever seen the motherboard hit. In our review for this board, we praised its unique M.2 latching mechanism (for use with the included heatsink) but wished it had more rear USB ports.

