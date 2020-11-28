Asus Zephyrus G14 Laptop with Ryzen 9, RTX 2060 Now $1199

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is not only the best AMD laptop on the market but also one of the best gaming laptops you can buy with any processor. When we published our Zephyrus G14 review a few months ago, we praised the Ryzen 9 4900HS-powered laptop's stylish design, bright screen, strong performance and long battery life.

Now, the same ROG Zephyrus G14 we tested is on an Cyber Monday sale at Best Buy. Reduced from $1449 to $1199 at Best Buy, this configuration sports RTX 2060 graphics, a 120 Hz display, a 1TB SSD and 16GB of memory. That's one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals you'll find.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 w/ Ryzen and RTX 2060: was $1449, now $1199 at Best Buy

This sleek and attractive gaming laptop packs an AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS CPU, RTX 2060 graphics with Max-Q, a 120 Hz display, a 1TB SSD and 16GB of RAM into a 0.7-inch thick, 3.5-pound chassis.View Deal

Where so many AMD laptops in the past have been held back are by dim screens or other annoying issues like crummy keyboards or poor build quality, the Zephyrus G14 is the example of what a portable gaming laptop should be. It's just 3.5 pounds and a mere 0.7 inches thick and provides an unbelievable 11+ hours of battery life, endurance that's just unheard-of from a gaming laptop.

The 1080p screen not only has a high-refresh rate, but also a strong 323 nits of brightness, making it the brightest of all its competitors. It covers a vibrant 117 percent of the sRGB color gamut too.

The Zephyrus G14's keyboard also feels great and has a generous 1.7 mm of travel (1.5 to 2 mm is a lot these days). The glass touchpad offers great, accurate navigation with a smooth feel too.

And let's not forget about performance. The combination of the Ryzen 9 4900HS is an 8-core, 16-thread CPU, which you just don't see on Intel laptops. And with the RTX 2060, you get really strong 1080p gaming performance with ray tracing.

