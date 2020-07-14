Trim Down Your Laptop (or Phone) Charger With Aukey's Tiny 100W USB-C Power Brick for $40

Want to charge your MacBook Pro, smartphone or Nintendo Switch faster than usual? Aukey’s 100W PD Omnia USB-C charger is fit for the task while being remarkably small and cheap. Right now, it's on sale for $41.24 with coupon code BCK3LMY5. That’s about $14 off its usual $54.99 asking price.



The Aukey 100W PD Omnia charger is compatible with USB-C devices that support USB power delivery (PD) and uses open USB PD technology to enable fast charging on devices like the MacBook Pro 16 and HP Spectre x360 15. Aukey claims the 100W Omnia can charge a MacBook Pro 16 to full battery in 1.8 hours or iPhone 11 to 50% battery in 30 minutes. The charger's 100W of power should far outclass the typical 15 - 30W fast chargers on the market.

Aukey 100W PD Omnia USB-C charger: was $54.99 now $41.24 with code BCK3LMY

The Aukey 100W PD Omnia USB-C charger is a small 54 x 54 x 30mm and is said to charge laptops like the MacBook Pro 16 and HP Spectre x360 15 to full in roughly 2 hours. It also works with smaller devices, like the iPhone 11, and has built-in safeguards to protect devices from excessive current and overheating.

The 100W PD Omnia is also about half as large as Apple’s 96W USB-C charger, coming in at 2.1 x 2.1 x 1.2 inches (54 x 54 x 30mm). That means it's the perfect charging solution to throw in a bag without needing to play Tetris to make it fit.