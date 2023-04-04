Bag a Bargain on an RTX 4080-Powered Laptop for $2,105: Real Deals

By Stewart Bendle
published

Portable gaming powerhouse!

Real Deals
(Image credit: Future)

HP is offering some fantastic discounts on their Omen gaming laptops right now. One of the standout deals is a $2,105 HP Omen 17 (2023) gaming laptop (opens in new tab)- thanks to a deals discount and the use of a coupon code GAMEAPRIL10 which combined saves you $234. This particular configuration comes with an RTX 4080 GPU, Core i7-13700HX CPU, 16GB of DDR5, 1TB SSD, and a 17-inch, 165Hz, QHD IPS screen. These are some high specs at this price point.  

This rather attractive-looking PC case does away with all the fish-tank-looking RGB and instead adds a touch of class with its wooden walnut front panel and open mesh side panel. If you're looking for a PC case that's a little more subdued and subtle then the Fractal Design North ATX PC Case for $139 (opens in new tab) is a great choice. We reviewed the Fractal Design North (opens in new tab) and absolutely loved it - giving it an Editor's Choice award thanks to its excellent thermal performance and beautiful design.

If you like to stream or even edit video, the Elgato Stream Deck Classic at $119 (opens in new tab) is an item you might want to consider to make your life easier. It's one of those gadgets that you don't realize how handy they are until you have one. With customizable LCD buttons, you can set up to perform your most frequent tasks and shortcuts the Elgato Stream Deck is a feature on many content streamers' desks. 

More great Real Deals follow below. 

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

HP Omen 17t Gaming Laptop: now $2,105 at HP (opens in new tab)

HP Omen 17t Gaming Laptop: now $2,105 at HP (opens in new tab) (was $2,339)
Coming with the latest gen of Nvidia GPUs, the HP Omen 17t comes with an RTX 4080, Intel v processor, 16GB of 4800MHz DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD for storage. Use code GAMEAPRIL10 for a 10% discount.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Fractal Design North ATX PC Case: now $139 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Fractal Design North ATX PC Case: now $139 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $230)
Bringing a different design choice to the common PC case the Fractal Design North replaces the glass side panel with a mesh panel and adds a walnut wood front panel that still allows optimal airflow into the case.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Elgato Stream Deck: now $119 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Elgato Stream Deck: now $119 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $149)
The regular Elgato Stream Deck comes with 15 customizable LCD buttons - you can even set custom icons for each of those buttons thanks to the LCD integration. It's also got a height-adjustable stand. 

View Deal (opens in new tab)
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU: now $213 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU: now $213 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $449)
This 3.8GHz eight-core, 16-thread CPU offers impressive performance for any high-FPS gaming rig, along with PCIe gen 4 support, a boost clock up to 4.7GHz, and support for overclocking.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro DDR4 32GB RAM: now $84 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro DDR4 32GB RAM: now $84 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) (was $104)
This RAM pack consists of two 16GB sticks for a total of 32GB. The speed of the kit is 3600MHz with timings of 18-22-22-42 and a CAS latency of 18. The power requirement is 1.35 volts.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Looking for more deals?

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to RAM
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 459 deals
Filters
Arrow
Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro SL DDR4-3600
 (opens in new tab)
(16GB Black)
Our Review
1
Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro... (opens in new tab)
Amazon (opens in new tab)
$59.99
 (opens in new tab)
View Deal (opens in new tab)
Recommended Retail...
HP Omen 17
 (opens in new tab)
(17.3-inch 512GB)
Our Review
2
OMEN Laptop 17, Windows 11... (opens in new tab)
HP (US) (opens in new tab)
$1,249.99
 (opens in new tab)
View Deal (opens in new tab)
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
3
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8-Core/16... (opens in new tab)
Walmart (opens in new tab)
$449.99
 (opens in new tab)
$219.99
 (opens in new tab)
View Deal (opens in new tab)
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
4
AMD - Ryzen 7 5800X 4th Gen... (opens in new tab)
Best Buy (opens in new tab)
$449
 (opens in new tab)
$249
 (opens in new tab)
View Deal (opens in new tab)
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
 (opens in new tab)
(AMD Ryzen 7)
Our Review
5
Open Box - AMD Ryzen 7 5800X... (opens in new tab)
Newegg (opens in new tab)
$220
 (opens in new tab)
View Deal (opens in new tab)
Elgato Stream Deck
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
6
Elgato Stream Deck XL... (opens in new tab)
Sweetwater Sound (opens in new tab)
$249.99
 (opens in new tab)
View Deal (opens in new tab)
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
 (opens in new tab)
(AMD Ryzen 7)
Our Review
7
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Processor... (opens in new tab)
GameStop (opens in new tab)
$449
 (opens in new tab)
View Deal (opens in new tab)
Elgato Stream Deck
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
8
Elgato Stream Deck - Keypad -... (opens in new tab)
Dell (opens in new tab)
$149.95
 (opens in new tab)
View Deal (opens in new tab)
Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro SL DDR4-3600
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
9
Corsair VENGEANCE RGB PRO SL... (opens in new tab)
CORSAIR (opens in new tab)
$69.99
 (opens in new tab)
View Deal (opens in new tab)
Elgato Stream Deck
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
10
Elgato Stream Deck Classic -... (opens in new tab)
Amazon (opens in new tab)
$119.99
 (opens in new tab)
View Deal (opens in new tab)
Load more deals
Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.

Topics
Deal
1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • atomicWAR
    I do not see any RTX 4080 laptop options...starts with a RTX 3070 Ti at th at price and maxs out at a RTX 3080 Ti
    Reply