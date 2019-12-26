The holiday gift season is over, but the great tech sales are heating up. With the end of 2019 fast approaching, retailers are making one last push to raise their bottom lines. The result: great deals on everything from CPUs and SSDs to monitors, keyboards and laptops.
So, if you didn't get the gift that you wanted or you want to maximize all those gift cards you got, this is a fantastic time to shop for tech. You can even purchase all the parts you need to complete a PC Build. We've rounded up the best current deals for you below.
We've checked these deals to make sure they offer solid savings. But whenever you're shopping this sales season, keep in mind:
- Check price history: Not every so-called deal is actually a real discount. Some products on sale are actually cheaper on other sites and others were raised in price just to lower them again. Use PCPartPicker (best for components), CamelCamelCamel (best for Amazon) or Google Shopping to review price history and competitors.
- Ensure upgrades are compatible: If you're buying RAM or storage, make sure your PC is upgradeable and has room for those components. You can check your manufacturer's service manual or use Crucial's System Adviser to make sure.
- Pay a little more for trusted brands: Sometimes you'll see a key product like an SSD on sale from a brand you've never heard of. It's worth the few extra bucks to go with something that's well supported from a manufacturer you can trust.
Best After-Christmas Deals Now
Hottest Deals Overall
EVGA RTX 2070 Super XC: was $519 now $489 @Newegg
This powerful card should give you the boost you need to play in 2K at high settings and venture into 4K resolution. Use coupon code 93XPE8 to get it at this price. View Deal
Dell XPS 13 (Core i7, 8GB, 256GB): was $1,368 now $799 @Dell
This configuration of Dell's industry-leading ultrabook features a Core i7-8565U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB NVMe SSD. Its bright but power-efficient 1080p display allows this laptop to get over 12 hours of battery life. Use coupon code 50OFF699 at checkout.View Deal
ASUS VivoBook Core i7, 512GB SSD, 1TB HDD: was $1767, now $1049 @Newegg
This computer has both an SSD and HDD for maximum storage capacity. It has 16GB of RAM and features a Core i7 CPU.View Deal
Intel 7th Gen Celeron: was $62, now $44 @Amazon
This chip has a speed of 2.9 GHz and 2 processors. It’s ideal for smaller builds rather than gaming rigs. You can find it on Amazon for 25% off.View Deal
Logitech G613: was $129.99, now $55 @ Amazon
The Logitech G613 might not have the bling, but it possesses the necessary attributes to be your daily gaming driver.View Deal
Logitech G402 USB Mouse: was $59, now $17 @Newegg
The G402 has a DPI of 4000 and 8 programmable buttons. If you're looking for a sharp gaming mouse with custom options, take a look at this deal on Newegg.View Deal
Apple MacBook Air 13" 128GB SSD: was $999, now $699 @Amazon
The Apple MacBook Air is marked down 30% on Amazon. It comes with a 1.8GHz dual-core Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM. This is an excellent deal on the Apple MacBook Air line.View Deal
Asus ZenBook 14 (Core i7/16GB/512GB): was $1,299 now $899
This 3.2-pound laptop, model number UX431FN-IH74, comes loaded with a Core i7-8565U CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and Nvidia MX150 graphics. It offers a super-svelte chassis that's just 0.65 inches thick.View Deal
AMD Ryzen 5 3600X GPU: was $249, now $199 @Amazon
This Ryzen CPU features 6 cores for a total of 12 threads. It has a speed of 4.4GHz when overclocked. The package comes with a wraith spire cooler.View Deal
Lenovo ThinkVision M14: was $249, now $215 @Lenovo
This 14-inch monitor weighs just 1.3 pounds and features an awesome kickstand. It gets both its power and display signal over USB-C (uses Type-C's alt mode). Use code THINK10 at checkout.View Deal
ASRock Phantom Gaming RX 570: was $129 now $109
This card comes with a free Xbox game pass for PC and your choice of Borderlands 3 or Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint.
View Deal
SSDs / Storage / RAM
Team Group 1TB SATA SSD: was $99 now $80 @Newegg
If you're looking for bulk storage, this 2.5-inch drive fits the bill. At its current sale price, it's just $.08 per GB.View Deal
XPG GAMMIX 16GB DDR4: was $109, now $72 @Newegg
This DDR4 set features two 8GB sticks of RAM. It has speeds between 2666MHz - 4600MHz. It's currently available for 34% off.View Deal
Samsung 970 EVO 500GB SSD: was $149, now $87 @Amazon
This SSD is a great storage option if you need something low profile in your build. It uses a PCIe connection.View Deal
Samsung Portable SSD 500GB: was $129, now $79 @Amazon
This SSD has read/write speeds up to 540 MB/s. It uses both USB C and USB A cables. It measures in at 2.3" x .4" x 3".View Deal
Samsung SSD 860 EVO 2TB 2.5": was $399, now $249 @Amazon
If you need to expand the storage on your PC, consider this 2TB internal SSD from Samsun. It's low profile, measuring only 2.5" across. It has read/write speeds of 550MBs / 520MBs.View Deal
SanDisk 512GB SSD: was $89, now $64 @BestBuy
This SSD has write speeds up to 530 MB/s. With a 512GB storage capacity, this SSD is perfect for expanding the storage on a modest PC build.View Deal
Samsung 128GB MicroSD Card: was $24, now $16 @Amazon
This microSD card also includes a full-sized SD card adapter. It has read/write speeds of 100/90 MB/s.View Deal
CPUs / Motherboards
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X CPU: was $399, now $309 @Walmart
If you've had your eye on a Ryzen chip, take a look at this Ryzen 7 3700X deal from Walmart. It's available for only $309. This CPU uses an AM4 socekt type and features 8 cores.View Deal
Intel 7th Gen Celeron: was $62, now $44 @Amazon
This chip has a speed of 2.9 GHz and 2 processors. It’s ideal for smaller builds rather than gaming rigs. You can find it on Amazon for 25% off.View Deal
AMD Ryzen 7 2700X with Wraith Prism LED Cooler: was $329, now $158 @Amazon
The AMD Ryzen 7 2700X chip comes with a Wraith Prism LED cooler. It has a max boost frequency of 4.3 GHz and features 8 cores for a total of 16 threads.View Deal
AMD Ryzen 5 2600X - was $149, now $125 @ Amazon
This CPU is now at its lowest price ever, offering 6 cores and 12 threads. It has a clock speed of 3.6 GHz or 4.1 GHz with turbo. It had an MSRP of $230 when we reviewed it in April 2018. This package includes a free cooler.View Deal
AMD Ryzen 5 3600X GPU: was $249, now $199 @Amazon
This Ryzen CPU features 6 cores for a total of 12 threads. It has a speed of 4.4GHz when overclocked. The package comes with a wraith spire cooler.View Deal
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X: was $399, now $199 @Amazon
This 12 core processor has a total of 24 threads. It has specs listed at 4.0GHz and boosted speeds of 4.2 GHz. If you're looking for a good deal on a nice CPU, this isn't a deal to overlook.View Deal
AMD Ryzen 5 2600: was $199, now $119 @Newegg
The Ryzen 5 2600 is a hex-core, 3.9 GHz CPU with an AM4 socket type. This chip is well known for its performance. You can snag one on Newegg for 40% and get a free Xbox Game Pass gift.View Deal
Intel Core i5-9600K 3.7 GHz: was $279, now $204 @eBay
This is a Coffee Lake hex-core CPU with a turbo speed of 4.6 GHz. View Deal
ASUS Prime X470-Pro AM4 ATX Motherboard: was $164, now $131 @Amazon
The ASUS Prime X470 supports Asus Aura Sync for a synchronized RGB LED experience. It features an AM4 socket type.View Deal
Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Master Motherboard: was $289, now $249 @Newegg
This motherboard is available for $249 when using the included $10 rebate card. It supports 8th and 9th Gen Intel chips and features dual-channel DDR4 support.View Deal
Gigabyte X570 Aorus Pro WiFi: was $269, now $229 @Amazon
This motherboard supports AMD 3rd Gen Ryzen, 2nd Gen Ryzen and Ryzen processors that use Radeon Vega Graphics. It features dual-channel slots for DDR4 RAM.View Deal
Graphics Cards
EVGA RTX 2070 Super XC: was $519 now $489 @Newegg
This powerful card should give you the boost you need to play in 2K at high settings and venture into 4K resolution. Use coupon code 93XPE8 to get it at this price. View Deal
Visiontek Radeon RX 5700 XT: was $499, now $379 @Rakuten
This graphics card features 3 Display Ports and one HDMI port. It's VR ready with a max boost speed of 1905 MHz.View Deal
XFX Rx 5700 Graphics Card: was $329, now $299 @Amazon
This GPU has 8 GB of GDDR6. It has a boosted clock speed of 1750 MHz. If you're looking for a graphics card ready for today's AAA titles, take a closer look at this deal.View Deal
XFX Radeon RX 580 GTS XXX Edition: was $379, now $159 @Amazon
The XFX Radeon RX 580 uses the latest Polaris architecture. It has a speed of 1366 MHz and a boosted speed of 1386MHz. If you're looking for a VR ready CPU, you may want to check out this deal.View Deal
Sapphire Pulse RX 570 Mini ITX Card: was $129 now $109 @Newegg
This single-fan card can fit into a small, mini ITX case and is rated for 1,244 MHz boost clock speed. It has 4GB of GDDR5 RAM. Use coupon code VGAPCJP634 to get it at this price.View Deal
ASRock Phantom Gaming RX 570: was $129 now $109 @Newegg
This card comes with a free Xbox game pass for PC and your choice of Borderlands 3 or Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint.
View Deal
XFX Radeon RX 5700 XT: was $409, now $369 @ Best Buy
This dual-fan card features AMD's high-end, navi GPU. While we haven't this particular card, the 5700 XT chip can play 4K games at reasonable settings and frame rates. Getting that kind of functionality for under $400 is huge.View Deal
Zotac GeForce GTX 1060 6GB: was $229, now $199 @ Newegg
If you're in the market for a GeForce card, you may not want to overlook this Zotac GeForce GTX 1060 deal. It might not be the strongest card on the market, but it's perfect for a midgrade machine or anyone building on a budget.View Deal
Monitors
Samsung 32" Curved Monitor: was $249, now $149 @Walmart
This curved display has a resolution of 1920 x 1080. It features built-in speakers and has a refresh rate of 60Hz.View Deal
Acer 34" LED Curved Gaming Monitor: was $499, now $399 @Newegg
This screen has a resolution of 3440 x 1440 and a refresh rate of 100Hz. It features HDMI, DisplayPort, and DVI input.View Deal
Dell LED LCD Gaming Monitor 23.6": was $193, now $89 @eBay
The display on this monitor has a resolution of 1920 x 1080. It weighs roughly 7.5lbs and measures in at 23".View Deal
Samsung 27" FHD Flat Monitor: was $189, now $149 @Amazon
Save 21% on this Samsung monitor. It has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 and a refresh rate of 75Hz.View Deal
Acer Predator 27" LED G-Sync Monitor: was $599, now $399 @BestBuy
The Acer Predator monitor has a 240 Hz refresh rate. It features 4 USB 3.0 ports and built-in speakers. This monitor also uses both HDMI and DisplayPort input.View Deal
Longrunner 3.5" LCD Touch Screen: was $17, now $8 @Amazon
If you're working on an Arduino project that needs a touchscreen LCD screen, you're in luck. This Longrunner touchscreen is on sale for over 50% off on Amazon.View Deal
ViewSonic VA2256-MHD 21.5" Monitor: was $139, now $109 @Newegg
This screen has a maximum resolution of 1920 x 1080. It has multiple display ports—HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA.View Deal
Longrunner Raspberry Pi HDMI Monitor 7": was $49, now $30 @Amazon
This 7" monitor has a resolution of 1024 x 600. It uses an HDMI port and works with most modern Pi models—including 3, 3B+, and 4. This screen is perfect for many different Pi projects.View Deal
BenQ 24" IPS Monitor: was $149, now $99 @Amazon
This 24" IPS display is available for 33% off on Amazon. It features a full HD 1080P IPS panel and has a resolution of 1920x1080.View Deal
Laptops / Tablets
Dell XPS 13 (Core i7, 8GB, 256GB): was $1,368 now $799 @Dell
This configuration of Dell's industry-leading ultrabook features a Core i7-8565U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB NVMe SSD. Its bright but power-efficient 1080p display allows this laptop to get over 12 hours of battery life. Use coupon code 50OFF699 at checkout.View Deal
ASUS VivoBook Core i7, 512GB SSD, 1TB HDD: was $1359, now $1049 @Newegg
This computer has both an SSD and HDD for maximum storage capacity. It has 16GB of RAM and features a Core i7 CPU.View Deal
Lenovo IdeaPad Core i7, 20GB RAM, 512GB SSD: was $1699, now $1319 @Newegg
If you're looking for a killer laptop that won't destroy your wallet, check out this Lenovo IdeaPad deal on Newegg. It's currently available for over 45% off.View Deal
HP Pavilion 14 i5 Laptop: was $649, now $499 @Walmart
This laptop comes with an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. If you're looking for a midgrade machine built for performance, check out this deal from Walmart.View Deal
EVOO 10.1" Android Tablet w/ Keyboard: was $129, now $59 @Walmart
Save money on accessories by purchasing everything in one go. This package includes a 16GB Android tablet and a compatible docking keyboard.View Deal
Apple MacBook Air 13" 128GB SSD: was $999, now $699 @Amazon
The Apple MacBook Air is marked down 30% on Amazon. It comes with a 1.8GHz dual-core Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM. This is an excellent deal on the Apple MacBook Air line.View Deal
Asus ZenBook 14 (Core i7/16GB/512GB): was $1,299 now $899 @eBay
This 3.2-pound laptop, model number UX431FN-IH74, comes loaded with a Core i7-8565U CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and Nvidia MX150 graphics. It offers a super-svelte chassis that's just 0.65 inches thick.View Deal
Gaming PCs and Cases
Corsair Crystal Series Micro ATX Case: was $125, now $105 @Newegg
Get this Corsair Crystal Series case for $105 using the included $20 rebate card. This case is made of steel, plastic, and tempered glass.View Deal
Corsair Carbide Series ATX Mid Tower Case: was $75, now $59 @Newegg
This case is definitely minimal in design. It has a full side panel window to show off the component of your rig. This case has a $10 rebate card and an additional $6 off with promo code 93XPD86.View Deal
Asus Gaming Desktop, Core i5, GTX 1660: was $969, now $849 @Newegg
This isn't your Grandma's gaming desktop—it features a Core i5 CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 graphics card and 8GB of DDR4. It comes with a 512GB SSD.View Deal
SkyTech VR Ready Gaming Desktop: was $749, now $649 @Newegg
This gaming desktop from SkyTech is VR ready. It features 8GB of DDR4 and a 500GB SSD. This deal also comes with free access to Xbox Game Pass for PC.View Deal
DarkFlash BF1 AX Mid Tower RGB Case: was $89, now $69 @Newegg
If you want a case with flair, check out this RGB case from DarkFlash. It has tempered glass panels and full-spectrum RGB LEDs. It uses two 200mm case fans.
Peripherals
Rosewill Neon K85 RGB Mechanical Keyboard: was $79, now $39 @Newegg
This keyboard features 104 RGB LED-backlit keys. It has an aluminum chassis across the top of the board.View Deal
Razer Ornata Chroma Gaming Keyboard: was $99, now $54 @Amazon
The Razer Ornata Chroma keyboard features mechanical keys fully backlit with RGB LEDs. It supports macros for a customized experience.View Deal
Logitech G613: was $129.99, now $59.99 @Amazon
The Logitech G613 might not have the bling, but it possesses the necessary attributes to be your daily gaming driver.View Deal
Logitech G Pro Wired Gaming Mechanical Keyboard: was $129, now $79 @BestBuy
This keyboard from Logitech features full-spectrum RGB backlit keys. It uses a USB 2.0 interface and comes with a 6'cable.View Deal
Logitech G402 USB Mouse: was $59, now $17 @Newegg
The G402 has a DPI of 4000 and 8 programmable buttons. If you're looking for a sharp gaming mouse with custom options, take a look at this deal on Newegg.View Deal
Corsair Ironclaw RGB Bluetooth Gaming Mouse: was $79, now $59 @BestBuy
Save 20$ on this RGB gaming mouse from Corsair. It has a DPI of 18,000 and 10 programmable buttons.View Deal
Logitech G602 Lag Free Wireless Mouse: was $79, now $22 @Amazon
Why buy a mouse with lag when you could buy one without it? This mouse has up to 250 hours of battery life. It features 11 programmable buttons.View Deal
Motospeed 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: was $64, now $48 @Amazon
This keyboard is both wired and wireless. It features a RGB LEDs underneath the keys and works easily with most devices via USB.View Deal
Logitech G910 Orion Spark RGB Keyboard: was $179, now $89 @Amazon
This mechanical keyboard from Logitech has customizable RGB LEDs underneath each key. It features a number pad and 9 programmable macro keys.View Deal
Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad: was $129, now $99 @Amazon
Sometimes there's nothing like the feel of name brand equipment—this wireless keyboard from Apple is no exception. If you like the look and feel of Apple hardware, you'll appreciate the Apple Magic Keyboard. It's a full-sized keyboard with a number pad included.View Deal
Logitech G600MMO - was $60, now $22 @Newegg
This is the lowest price ever for this mouse with 20 buttons geared toward MMO games. This includes 12 buttons on the side thumb panel. View Deal
Razer Basilisk Gaming Mouse: was $69, now $39 @Amazon
The Basilisk is a fantastically designed FPS oriented mouse complete with Razer’s 5G optical sensor.View Deal
Cases / Cooling / PSUs
Rosewill Hercules 1600W Power Supply: was $399, now $119 @Newegg
If you're looking for a powerful power supply, check out this 1600W power supply from Rosewill. It has a silent 135mm fan with speed control.View Deal
Corsair 120mm 5GB LED Fans 3 Pack: was $129, now $102 @Amazon
Each fan has 16 individual RGB LEDs. The lighting effects can be controlled with Corsair lighting Node Pro. These fans have a low noise profile measuring in at 24.8 decibels.View Deal
Anidees RGB Graphic Card Cooler: was $59, now $49 @Newegg
This RGB graphics card cooler uses a PCI slot to connect. It features 3 80mm fans with 12 RGB LEDs each. If you’re looking for an affordable way to cool your GPU in style, take a look at this deal.View Deal
Corsair H100i RGB Platinum AIO: was $160, now $129 @Amazon
Corsair’s 240mm H100i is legendary in the AIO liquid-cooling world and with good reason. The new RGB Platinum version packs in better lighting, and high-performance fans as standard.View Deal
Corsair Hydro H115i Pro RGB AIO Cooler: was $159.99, now $136 @Amazon
Corsair's Hydro H115i Pro cooler comes with RGB lighting and dual 140mm fans that deliver 55.4 CFM of air flow at a tenable 20.4 decibels. These coolers have plenty of thermal capacity for overclocking most mainstream desktop processors, and look good doing it, too. View Deal
Arctic Accelero Xtreme VGA Cooler: was $89, now $64 @Newegg
The Arctic Accelero Xtreme VGA Cooler is on Newegg for 28% off. It uses 300W of cooling power to keep your hardware nice and chill.View Deal
DIYPC Vanguard-RGB LED Case: was $129, now $79 @Newegg
This case is made of steel and tempered glass. It's an ATX mid-tower with 4 120mm RGB LED fans. The top is designed to fit a water cooling radiator as big as 360mm.View Deal
Routers / Networking
TP-LINK Archer C50 AC1200 Router: was $39, now $29 @Newegg
Get your hands on this TP-Link router for $29 with promo code 93XPD92. It supports 802.11ac WiFi and features 2 dual-band antennas.View Deal
Amazon Eero Mesh WiFi System: was $249, now $189 @Amazon
The Eero Mesh WiFi system can help spread your wireless network across your home without dead zones. The 3-pack is currently on sale and comes with a free Echo Dot.View Deal
Wavlink Mini WiFi Range Extender: was $89, now $19 @Newegg
Extend your wireless network with this Wavlink WiFi range extender. It supports both 2.4 GHz and 5GHz networks with speeds between 300 and 433 Mbps.View Deal
Linksys Mesh WiFi Router: was $199, now $144 @Amazon
The Linksys Mesh WiFi Router can support over 20 separate devices with a range of 2,000 square foot. This isn't the toughest router on the market, but it definitely isn't for small scale use, either.View Deal
ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AC5300: was $349, now $314 @Newegg
This router uses tri-band 802.11ac WiFi. It has 8 Gigabit LAN ports and 2 USB 3.0 ports. This is a high-quality router—ideal for 4K streaming and online gaming.View Deal
Everything Else
Anker 4-Port USB Hub: was $8, now $6 @Amazon
Be sure to check the coupon box to save 10% on this 4 port USB 3.0 hub from Anker. It comes with a 2ft USB cable.View Deal
Vizio 36" Soundbar System: was $148, now $98 @Walmart
This soundbar includes a wireless subwoofer and features Bluetooth streaming from certain devices. It can also play WAV files using USB.View Deal
Powerbeats³ Wireless Earphones: was $119, now $89 @Bestbuy
If you're a fan of Beats by Dre, you might appreciate this Powerbeats³ Wireless Earphones deal on Best Buy. It includes a free 4-month subscription to Apple Music.View Deal
ARCTIC MX-4 Thermal Compound Paste: was $8, now $6 @Amazon
You can never stock up on too many essentials! This thermal paste is marked down 22% on Amazon. This tube contains 4 grams of thermal compound paste.View Deal
Roku Express Media Streaming Platform: was $29, now $24 @BestBuy
This is the latest edition of the Roku Express. This package from Best Buy includes 40% off your first two months of Sling TV. You receive an HDMI cable, power adapter, remote, Roku Express media player, 2x AAA batteries, and a USB power cable.View Deal
Motile Portable Bluetooth Speaker: was $58, now $15 @Walmart
Bluetooth speakers are incredibly useful—especially if you're working with mini computers. This Motile speaker is marked down more than 70% off on the official Walmart website.View Deal
Elgato Game Capture Card HD60: was $179, now $114 @Amazon
This card lets you stream and record content in 1080p from PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox 360 consoles. It uses a USB 3.0 Type C connection.View Deal
Creative Sound Blaster Audigy FX Sound Card: was $39, now $30 on Amazon
If you're in the market for a sound card, check out this PCIe Sound Blaster Audigy FX Sound Card from Creative. It's marked down 23% on Amazon.View Deal
Echo 3rd Gen Smart Speaker with Alexa: was $99, now $79 @Amazon
If you've had your eye on the Echo product line, now is the time to buy. You can pick up the All-new Echo (3rd generation) on Amazon for 20% off.View Deal
Samsung Soundbar 240W: was $399, now $169 @BestBuy
This soundbar system includes several modules for a surround sound experience. It's currently on sale for more than half off.View Deal
Google Nest Mini 2nd Gen: was $49, now $35 @BestBuy
The 2nd generation Google Nest Mini is on sale at Best Buy for $35. This deal includes two free gifts: 90s free days of Pandora and 3 months of SiriusXM Premier Streaming.View Deal
TP-Link PCIe Wireless Card: was $79, now $34 @Amazon
The AC1300 from TP-Link brings 2.4G/5G WiFi compatibility to your device via PCIe port. This is a great low profile adapter for desktops without wireless.View Deal
Gamemax Power Supply 600W Semi-Modular: was $79, now $59 @Amazon
Gamemax's 600W RGB power supply is semi-modular—making cable management easier. It features a low noise 12cm fan with programmable speed control.View Deal
Bose QuietComfort 35 Bluetooth Headphones: was $349, now $279 @Walmart
Noise-canceling headphones keep all the noise you don't want out while keeping the noise you do want in. These Bose QuietComfort headphones not only get the job done, but they do it wirelessly. They feature a lithium-ion battery for up to 20 hours of use.View Deal