The holiday gift season is over, but the great tech sales are heating up. With the end of 2019 fast approaching, retailers are making one last push to raise their bottom lines. The result: great deals on everything from CPUs and SSDs to monitors, keyboards and laptops.

So, if you didn't get the gift that you wanted or you want to maximize all those gift cards you got, this is a fantastic time to shop for tech. You can even purchase all the parts you need to complete a PC Build. We've rounded up the best current deals for you below.

Quick Deal Tips

We've checked these deals to make sure they offer solid savings. But whenever you're shopping this sales season, keep in mind:

Check price history: Not every so-called deal is actually a real discount. Some products on sale are actually cheaper on other sites and others were raised in price just to lower them again. Use PCPartPicker (best for components), CamelCamelCamel (best for Amazon) or Google Shopping to review price history and competitors.

Not every so-called deal is actually a real discount. Some products on sale are actually cheaper on other sites and others were raised in price just to lower them again. Use PCPartPicker (best for components), CamelCamelCamel (best for Amazon) or Google Shopping to review price history and competitors. Ensure upgrades are compatible: If you're buying RAM or storage, make sure your PC is upgradeable and has room for those components. You can check your manufacturer's service manual or use Crucial's System Adviser to make sure.

If you're buying RAM or storage, make sure your PC is upgradeable and has room for those components. You can check your manufacturer's service manual or use Crucial's System Adviser to make sure. Pay a little more for trusted brands: Sometimes you'll see a key product like an SSD on sale from a brand you've never heard of. It's worth the few extra bucks to go with something that's well supported from a manufacturer you can trust.

Best After-Christmas Deals Now

Hottest Deals Overall

EVGA RTX 2070 Super XC: was $519 now $489 @Newegg

This powerful card should give you the boost you need to play in 2K at high settings and venture into 4K resolution. Use coupon code 93XPE8 to get it at this price.

Dell XPS 13 (Core i7, 8GB, 256GB): was $1,368 now $799 @Dell

This configuration of Dell's industry-leading ultrabook features a Core i7-8565U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB NVMe SSD. Its bright but power-efficient 1080p display allows this laptop to get over 12 hours of battery life. Use coupon code 50OFF699 at checkout.

ASUS VivoBook Core i7, 512GB SSD, 1TB HDD: was $1767, now $1049 @Newegg

This computer has both an SSD and HDD for maximum storage capacity. It has 16GB of RAM and features a Core i7 CPU.View Deal

Logitech G402 USB Mouse: was $59, now $17 @Newegg

The G402 has a DPI of 4000 and 8 programmable buttons. If you're looking for a sharp gaming mouse with custom options, take a look at this deal on Newegg.View Deal

Apple MacBook Air 13" 128GB SSD: was $999, now $699 @Amazon

The Apple MacBook Air is marked down 30% on Amazon. It comes with a 1.8GHz dual-core Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM. This is an excellent deal on the Apple MacBook Air line.View Deal

Asus ZenBook 14 (Core i7/16GB/512GB): was $1,299 now $899

This 3.2-pound laptop, model number UX431FN-IH74, comes loaded with a Core i7-8565U CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and Nvidia MX150 graphics. It offers a super-svelte chassis that's just 0.65 inches thick.

Lenovo ThinkVision M14: was $249, now $215 @Lenovo

This 14-inch monitor weighs just 1.3 pounds and features an awesome kickstand. It gets both its power and display signal over USB-C (uses Type-C's alt mode). Use code THINK10 at checkout.

ASRock Phantom Gaming RX 570: was $129 now $109

This card comes with a free Xbox game pass for PC and your choice of Borderlands 3 or Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

SSDs / Storage / RAM

Team Group 1TB SATA SSD: was $99 now $80 @Newegg

If you're looking for bulk storage, this 2.5-inch drive fits the bill. At its current sale price, it's just $.08 per GB.

XPG GAMMIX 16GB DDR4: was $109, now $72 @Newegg

This DDR4 set features two 8GB sticks of RAM. It has speeds between 2666MHz - 4600MHz. It's currently available for 34% off.View Deal

Samsung 970 EVO 500GB SSD: was $149, now $87 @Amazon

This SSD is a great storage option if you need something low profile in your build. It uses a PCIe connection.View Deal

Samsung Portable SSD 500GB: was $129, now $79 @Amazon

This SSD has read/write speeds up to 540 MB/s. It uses both USB C and USB A cables. It measures in at 2.3" x .4" x 3".View Deal

Samsung SSD 860 EVO 2TB 2.5": was $399, now $249 @Amazon

If you need to expand the storage on your PC, consider this 2TB internal SSD from Samsun. It's low profile, measuring only 2.5" across. It has read/write speeds of 550MBs / 520MBs.View Deal

SanDisk 512GB SSD: was $89, now $64 @BestBu y

This SSD has write speeds up to 530 MB/s. With a 512GB storage capacity, this SSD is perfect for expanding the storage on a modest PC build.View Deal

Samsung 128GB MicroSD Card: was $24, now $16 @Amazon

This microSD card also includes a full-sized SD card adapter. It has read/write speeds of 100/90 MB/s.View Deal

CPUs / Motherboards

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X CPU: was $399, now $309 @Walmart

If you've had your eye on a Ryzen chip, take a look at this Ryzen 7 3700X deal from Walmart. It's available for only $309. This CPU uses an AM4 socekt type and features 8 cores.View Deal

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X with Wraith Prism LED Cooler: was $329, now $158 @Amazon

The AMD Ryzen 7 2700X chip comes with a Wraith Prism LED cooler. It has a max boost frequency of 4.3 GHz and features 8 cores for a total of 16 threads.View Deal

AMD Ryzen 5 2600X - was $149, now $125 @ Amazon

This CPU is now at its lowest price ever, offering 6 cores and 12 threads. It has a clock speed of 3.6 GHz or 4.1 GHz with turbo. It had an MSRP of $230 when we reviewed it in April 2018. This package includes a free cooler.View Deal

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X: was $399, now $199 @Amazon

This 12 core processor has a total of 24 threads. It has specs listed at 4.0GHz and boosted speeds of 4.2 GHz. If you're looking for a good deal on a nice CPU, this isn't a deal to overlook.View Deal

AMD Ryzen 5 2600: was $199, now $119 @Newegg

The Ryzen 5 2600 is a hex-core, 3.9 GHz CPU with an AM4 socket type. This chip is well known for its performance. You can snag one on Newegg for 40% and get a free Xbox Game Pass gift.View Deal

ASUS Prime X470-Pro AM4 ATX Motherboard: was $164, now $131 @Amazon

The ASUS Prime X470 supports Asus Aura Sync for a synchronized RGB LED experience. It features an AM4 socket type.View Deal

Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Master Motherboard: was $289, now $249 @Newegg

This motherboard is available for $249 when using the included $10 rebate card. It supports 8th and 9th Gen Intel chips and features dual-channel DDR4 support.View Deal

Gigabyte X570 Aorus Pro WiFi: was $269, now $229 @Amazon

This motherboard supports AMD 3rd Gen Ryzen, 2nd Gen Ryzen and Ryzen processors that use Radeon Vega Graphics. It features dual-channel slots for DDR4 RAM.View Deal

Graphics Cards

Visiontek Radeon RX 5700 XT: was $499, now $379 @Rakuten

This graphics card features 3 Display Ports and one HDMI port. It's VR ready with a max boost speed of 1905 MHz.View Deal

XFX Rx 5700 Graphics Card: was $329, now $299 @Amazon

This GPU has 8 GB of GDDR6. It has a boosted clock speed of 1750 MHz. If you're looking for a graphics card ready for today's AAA titles, take a closer look at this deal.View Deal

XFX Radeon RX 580 GTS XXX Edition: was $379, now $159 @Amazon

The XFX Radeon RX 580 uses the latest Polaris architecture. It has a speed of 1366 MHz and a boosted speed of 1386MHz. If you're looking for a VR ready CPU, you may want to check out this deal.View Deal

Sapphire Pulse RX 570 Mini ITX Card: was $129 now $109 @Newegg

This single-fan card can fit into a small, mini ITX case and is rated for 1,244 MHz boost clock speed. It has 4GB of GDDR5 RAM. Use coupon code VGAPCJP634 to get it at this price.

This card comes with a free Xbox game pass for PC and your choice of Borderlands 3 or Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

XFX Radeon RX 5700 XT: was $409, now $369 @ Best Buy

This dual-fan card features AMD's high-end, navi GPU. While we haven't this particular card, the 5700 XT chip can play 4K games at reasonable settings and frame rates. Getting that kind of functionality for under $400 is huge.View Deal

Zotac GeForce GTX 1060 6GB: was $229, now $199 @ Newegg

If you're in the market for a GeForce card, you may not want to overlook this Zotac GeForce GTX 1060 deal. It might not be the strongest card on the market, but it's perfect for a midgrade machine or anyone building on a budget.View Deal

Monitors

Samsung 32" Curved Monitor: was $249, now $149 @Walmart

This curved display has a resolution of 1920 x 1080. It features built-in speakers and has a refresh rate of 60Hz.View Deal

Acer 34" LED Curved Gaming Monitor: was $499, now $399 @Newegg

This screen has a resolution of 3440 x 1440 and a refresh rate of 100Hz. It features HDMI, DisplayPort, and DVI input.View Deal

Dell LED LCD Gaming Monitor 23.6": was $193, now $89 @eBay

The display on this monitor has a resolution of 1920 x 1080. It weighs roughly 7.5lbs and measures in at 23".View Deal

Samsung 27" FHD Flat Monitor: was $189, now $149 @Amazon

Save 21% on this Samsung monitor. It has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 and a refresh rate of 75Hz.View Deal

Acer Predator 27" LED G-Sync Monitor: was $599, now $399 @BestBuy

The Acer Predator monitor has a 240 Hz refresh rate. It features 4 USB 3.0 ports and built-in speakers. This monitor also uses both HDMI and DisplayPort input.View Deal

Longrunner 3.5" LCD Touch Screen: was $17, now $8 @Amazon

If you're working on an Arduino project that needs a touchscreen LCD screen, you're in luck. This Longrunner touchscreen is on sale for over 50% off on Amazon.View Deal

ViewSonic VA2256-MHD 21.5" Monitor: was $139, now $109 @Newegg

This screen has a maximum resolution of 1920 x 1080. It has multiple display ports—HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA.View Deal

Longrunner Raspberry Pi HDMI Monitor 7": was $49, now $30 @Amazon

This 7" monitor has a resolution of 1024 x 600. It uses an HDMI port and works with most modern Pi models—including 3, 3B+, and 4. This screen is perfect for many different Pi projects.View Deal

BenQ 24" IPS Monitor: was $149, now $99 @Amazon

This 24" IPS display is available for 33% off on Amazon. It features a full HD 1080P IPS panel and has a resolution of 1920x1080.View Deal

Laptops / Tablets

ASUS VivoBook Core i7, 512GB SSD, 1TB HDD: was $1359, now $1049 @Newegg

This computer has both an SSD and HDD for maximum storage capacity. It has 16GB of RAM and features a Core i7 CPU.View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad Core i7, 20GB RAM, 512GB SSD: was $1699, now $1319 @Newegg

If you're looking for a killer laptop that won't destroy your wallet, check out this Lenovo IdeaPad deal on Newegg. It's currently available for over 45% off.View Deal

HP Pavilion 14 i5 Laptop: was $649, now $499 @Walmart

This laptop comes with an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. If you're looking for a midgrade machine built for performance, check out this deal from Walmart.View Deal

EVOO 10.1" Android Tablet w/ Keyboard: was $129, now $59 @Walmart

Save money on accessories by purchasing everything in one go. This package includes a 16GB Android tablet and a compatible docking keyboard.View Deal

Asus ZenBook 14 (Core i7/16GB/512GB): was $1,299 now $899 @eBay

This 3.2-pound laptop, model number UX431FN-IH74, comes loaded with a Core i7-8565U CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and Nvidia MX150 graphics. It offers a super-svelte chassis that's just 0.65 inches thick.

Gaming PCs and Cases

Corsair Crystal Series Micro ATX Case: was $125, now $105 @Newegg

Get this Corsair Crystal Series case for $105 using the included $20 rebate card. This case is made of steel, plastic, and tempered glass.View Deal

Corsair Carbide Series ATX Mid Tower Case: was $75, now $59 @Newegg

This case is definitely minimal in design. It has a full side panel window to show off the component of your rig. This case has a $10 rebate card and an additional $6 off with promo code 93XPD86.View Deal

Asus Gaming Desktop, Core i5, GTX 1660: was $969, now $849 @Newegg

This isn't your Grandma's gaming desktop—it features a Core i5 CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 graphics card and 8GB of DDR4. It comes with a 512GB SSD.View Deal

SkyTech VR Ready Gaming Desktop: was $749, now $649 @Newegg

This gaming desktop from SkyTech is VR ready. It features 8GB of DDR4 and a 500GB SSD. This deal also comes with free access to Xbox Game Pass for PC.View Deal

DarkFlash BF1 AX Mid Tower RGB Case: was $89, now $69 @Newegg

If you want a case with flair, check out this RGB case from DarkFlash. It has tempered glass panels and full-spectrum RGB LEDs. It uses two 200mm case fans.

Peripherals

Rosewill Neon K85 RGB Mechanical Keyboard: was $79, now $39 @Newegg

This keyboard features 104 RGB LED-backlit keys. It has an aluminum chassis across the top of the board.View Deal

Razer Ornata Chroma Gaming Keyboard: was $99, now $54 @Amazon

The Razer Ornata Chroma keyboard features mechanical keys fully backlit with RGB LEDs. It supports macros for a customized experience.View Deal

Logitech G Pro Wired Gaming Mechanical Keyboard: was $129, now $79 @BestBuy

This keyboard from Logitech features full-spectrum RGB backlit keys. It uses a USB 2.0 interface and comes with a 6'cable.View Deal

Logitech G402 USB Mouse: was $59, now $17 @Newegg

The G402 has a DPI of 4000 and 8 programmable buttons. If you're looking for a sharp gaming mouse with custom options, take a look at this deal on Newegg.View Deal

Corsair Ironclaw RGB Bluetooth Gaming Mouse: was $79, now $59 @BestBuy

Save 20$ on this RGB gaming mouse from Corsair. It has a DPI of 18,000 and 10 programmable buttons.View Deal

Logitech G602 Lag Free Wireless Mouse: was $79, now $22 @Amazon

Why buy a mouse with lag when you could buy one without it? This mouse has up to 250 hours of battery life. It features 11 programmable buttons.View Deal

Motospeed 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: was $64, now $48 @Amazon

This keyboard is both wired and wireless. It features a RGB LEDs underneath the keys and works easily with most devices via USB.View Deal

Logitech G910 Orion Spark RGB Keyboard: was $179, now $89 @Amazon

This mechanical keyboard from Logitech has customizable RGB LEDs underneath each key. It features a number pad and 9 programmable macro keys.View Deal

Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad: was $129, now $99 @Amazon

Sometimes there's nothing like the feel of name brand equipment—this wireless keyboard from Apple is no exception. If you like the look and feel of Apple hardware, you'll appreciate the Apple Magic Keyboard. It's a full-sized keyboard with a number pad included.View Deal

Logitech G600MMO - was $60, now $22 @Newegg

This is the lowest price ever for this mouse with 20 buttons geared toward MMO games. This includes 12 buttons on the side thumb panel. View Deal

Razer Basilisk Gaming Mouse: was $69, now $39 @Amazon

The Basilisk is a fantastically designed FPS oriented mouse complete with Razer's 5G optical sensor.

Cases / Cooling / PSUs

Rosewill Hercules 1600W Power Supply: was $399, now $119 @Newegg

If you're looking for a powerful power supply, check out this 1600W power supply from Rosewill. It has a silent 135mm fan with speed control.View Deal

Corsair 120mm 5GB LED Fans 3 Pack: was $129, now $102 @Amazon

Each fan has 16 individual RGB LEDs. The lighting effects can be controlled with Corsair lighting Node Pro. These fans have a low noise profile measuring in at 24.8 decibels.View Deal

Anidees RGB Graphic Card Cooler: was $59, now $49 @Newegg

This RGB graphics card cooler uses a PCI slot to connect. It features 3 80mm fans with 12 RGB LEDs each. If you’re looking for an affordable way to cool your GPU in style, take a look at this deal.View Deal

Corsair H100i RGB Platinum AIO: was $160, now $129 @Amazon

Corsair's 240mm H100i is legendary in the AIO liquid-cooling world and with good reason. The new RGB Platinum version packs in better lighting, and high-performance fans as standard.

Corsair Hydro H115i Pro RGB AIO Cooler: was $159.99, now $136 @Amazon

Corsair's Hydro H115i Pro cooler comes with RGB lighting and dual 140mm fans that deliver 55.4 CFM of air flow at a tenable 20.4 decibels. These coolers have plenty of thermal capacity for overclocking most mainstream desktop processors, and look good doing it, too.

Arctic Accelero Xtreme VGA Cooler: was $89, now $64 @Newegg

The Arctic Accelero Xtreme VGA Cooler is on Newegg for 28% off. It uses 300W of cooling power to keep your hardware nice and chill.View Deal

DIYPC Vanguard-RGB LED Case: was $129, now $79 @Newegg

This case is made of steel and tempered glass. It's an ATX mid-tower with 4 120mm RGB LED fans. The top is designed to fit a water cooling radiator as big as 360mm.View Deal

Routers / Networking

TP-LINK Archer C50 AC1200 Router: was $39, now $29 @Newegg

Get your hands on this TP-Link router for $29 with promo code 93XPD92. It supports 802.11ac WiFi and features 2 dual-band antennas.View Deal

Amazon Eero Mesh WiFi System: was $249, now $189 @Amazon

The Eero Mesh WiFi system can help spread your wireless network across your home without dead zones. The 3-pack is currently on sale and comes with a free Echo Dot.View Deal

Wavlink Mini WiFi Range Extender: was $89, now $19 @Newegg

Extend your wireless network with this Wavlink WiFi range extender. It supports both 2.4 GHz and 5GHz networks with speeds between 300 and 433 Mbps.View Deal

Linksys Mesh WiFi Router: was $199, now $144 @Amazon

The Linksys Mesh WiFi Router can support over 20 separate devices with a range of 2,000 square foot. This isn't the toughest router on the market, but it definitely isn't for small scale use, either.View Deal

ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AC5300: was $349, now $314 @Newegg

This router uses tri-band 802.11ac WiFi. It has 8 Gigabit LAN ports and 2 USB 3.0 ports. This is a high-quality router—ideal for 4K streaming and online gaming.View Deal

Everything Else

Anker 4-Port USB Hub: was $8, now $6 @Amazon

Be sure to check the coupon box to save 10% on this 4 port USB 3.0 hub from Anker. It comes with a 2ft USB cable.View Deal

Vizio 36" Soundbar System: was $148, now $98 @Walmart

This soundbar includes a wireless subwoofer and features Bluetooth streaming from certain devices. It can also play WAV files using USB.View Deal

Powerbeats³ Wireless Earphones: was $119, now $89 @Bestbuy

If you're a fan of Beats by Dre, you might appreciate this Powerbeats³ Wireless Earphones deal on Best Buy. It includes a free 4-month subscription to Apple Music.View Deal

ARCTIC MX-4 Thermal Compound Paste: was $8, now $6 @Amazon

You can never stock up on too many essentials! This thermal paste is marked down 22% on Amazon. This tube contains 4 grams of thermal compound paste.View Deal

Roku Express Media Streaming Platform: was $29, now $24 @BestBuy

This is the latest edition of the Roku Express. This package from Best Buy includes 40% off your first two months of Sling TV. You receive an HDMI cable, power adapter, remote, Roku Express media player, 2x AAA batteries, and a USB power cable.View Deal

Motile Portable Bluetooth Speaker: was $58, now $15 @Walmart

Bluetooth speakers are incredibly useful—especially if you're working with mini computers. This Motile speaker is marked down more than 70% off on the official Walmart website.View Deal

Elgato Game Capture Card HD60: was $179, now $114 @Amazon

This card lets you stream and record content in 1080p from PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox 360 consoles. It uses a USB 3.0 Type C connection.View Deal

Creative Sound Blaster Audigy FX Sound Card: was $39, now $30 on Amazon

If you're in the market for a sound card, check out this PCIe Sound Blaster Audigy FX Sound Card from Creative. It's marked down 23% on Amazon.View Deal

Echo 3rd Gen Smart Speaker with Alexa: was $99, now $79 @Amazon

If you've had your eye on the Echo product line, now is the time to buy. You can pick up the All-new Echo (3rd generation) on Amazon for 20% off.View Deal

Samsung Soundbar 240W: was $399, now $169 @BestBuy

This soundbar system includes several modules for a surround sound experience. It's currently on sale for more than half off.View Deal

Google Nest Mini 2nd Gen: was $49, now $35 @BestBuy

The 2nd generation Google Nest Mini is on sale at Best Buy for $35. This deal includes two free gifts: 90s free days of Pandora and 3 months of SiriusXM Premier Streaming.View Deal

TP-Link PCIe Wireless Card: was $79, now $34 @Amazon

The AC1300 from TP-Link brings 2.4G/5G WiFi compatibility to your device via PCIe port. This is a great low profile adapter for desktops without wireless.View Deal

Gamemax Power Supply 600W Semi-Modular: was $79, now $59 @Amazon

Gamemax's 600W RGB power supply is semi-modular—making cable management easier. It features a low noise 12cm fan with programmable speed control.View Deal