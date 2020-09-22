Best Buy Slashes Over 25% Off XPG 1TB SSD

Want to expand your computer's storage on the cheap? Check out this deal on XPG's SX8200 1TB SSD. It's normally priced around $149 but is currently available on Best Buy for $109.
XPG SX8200 1TB SSD: was $149, now $109 @ BestBuy
The drive connects using the PCIe Gen 3 interface. Under the right conditions it's specced to reach read/write speeds up to 3,500 Mbps and 3,000 Mbps, respectively.View Deal
If you want to take full advantage of the transfer speeds this SSD can offer, you will need a motherboard using a PCIe Gen 3 port. Under peak performance, it has a read speed as high as 3,500 Mbps and a write speed up to 3,000 Mbps.
The SSD also includes AES 256-bit hardware encryption technology to add an extra layer of protection to your data.
If you want to get your hands on this deal, visit the official product page on the Best Buy website. The offer is open to all customers, so you don't have to log in to see it. This deal expires soon, you may have to act fast. If you want to check out more SSD's, visit our list of the Best SSDs to get started.