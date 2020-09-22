Best Buy Slashes Over 25% Off XPG 1TB SSD

Want to expand your computer's storage on the cheap? Check out this deal on XPG's SX8200 1TB SSD. It's normally priced around $149 but is currently available on Best Buy for $109.

XPG SX8200 1TB SSD: was $149, now $109 @ BestBuy

If you want to take full advantage of the transfer speeds this SSD can offer, you will need a motherboard using a PCIe Gen 3 port. Under peak performance, it has a read speed as high as 3,500 Mbps and a write speed up to 3,000 Mbps.

The SSD also includes AES 256-bit hardware encryption technology to add an extra layer of protection to your data.