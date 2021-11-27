Best PC Case Deals for Cyber Monday 2021

PC builders often overlook the case when it comes to putting together a new system. It's a shame really since the case is one of the most important parts of any system. The right case not only provides you with an enjoyable building experience, but it also contributes to improving your system's performance and noise levels.

With Cyber Monday coming up, it's a great time to pick up a case, whether it be for an upgrade or an upcoming build. We've put together a list of the best case deals that are currently on the market. It doesn't matter if you're looking for the smallest case or the flashiest one, we've got you covered.

Corsair iCUE 4000X RGB: was $134, now $109 at Newegg w/ promo code BFFRDY5 Corsair iCUE 4000X RGB: was $134, now $109 at Newegg w/ promo code BFFRDY5

The 4000X RGB is a premium ATX case that comes with ample space, attractive looks, and flashy RGB lighting.

Fractal Design Define 7: was $179, now $129 at Newegg Fractal Design Define 7: was $179, now $129 at Newegg

The Define 7 isn't the most flamboyant case around, but it's one of the quietest ones on the market. If you value silence over anything else, you can't go wrong with the Define 7.

Antec P82 Silent: was $74, now $68 at Newegg Antec P82 Silent: was $74, now $68 at Newegg

The P82 Silent is one of the better budget cases on the market, offering excellent levels of acoustics and thermal performance.

Phanteks Enthoo Pro II: was $159, now $144 at Newegg w/ promo code PH53679C Phanteks Enthoo Pro II: was $159, now $144 at Newegg w/ promo code PH53679C

There aren't many dual-system cases on the market, but the Phanteks Enthoo Pro II is one of the best. The case offers generous spacing for cable management and delivers superb thermal performance.

Lian Li Q58: was $139, now $129 at Newegg Lian Li Q58: was $139, now $129 at Newegg

There's no better option than the Lian Li Q58 if you're looking for a high-end case for your mini-ITX system. The Q58 is just a joy to build in.

Phanteks Eclipse P360A: was $79, now $74 at Newegg w/ promo code PH53679A Phanteks Eclipse P360A: was $79, now $74 at Newegg w/ promo code PH53679A

Don't let the price fool you. Phanteks' Eclipse P360A is a great budget case that includes RGB lighting with its own D-RGB controller and impressive thermal performance.

Phanteks Evolv Shift 2: was $109, now $99 at Newegg after rebate Phanteks Evolv Shift 2: was $109, now $99 at Newegg after rebate

The Evolv Shift 2 is a beautiful mini-ITX case with glass and aluminum. It's capable of housing large GPUs and features a small footprint.

You can find even more savings at our best Cyber Monday PC gaming deals page. We're also tracking the best Cyber Monday monitor deals, best Cyber Monday CPU deals, best Cyber Monday SSD deals, best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals, best Cyber Monday keyboard deals, best Cyber Monday gaming mouse deals and the best Cyber Monday PC hardware deals overall. Makers and hobbyists will find sales by checking out the best Cyber Monday 3D printer deals, best Cyber Monday Raspberry Pi deals and best Cyber Monday robot deals. If you're shopping for a graphics card, we even have advice on how to find the best RTX 3080 deals, best RTX 3070 deals and best RTX 3060 deals you can find in this challenging market.