Dell Delivers Over $900 off Alienware Laptops and XPS Gaming PCs in Huge Sale

If you’ve been keeping track, Dell has been swinging for the fences with some huge gaming rig deals for customers of all levels and budgets.

And this week, they've pulled out the big guns. The refreshed list includes a G3 15 gaming laptop for just $636, over $72 off a G5 gaming desktop , as well as nearly $1000 off saving off the latest Alienware m15 R3 with RTX 2080 graphics.

Dell G5 gaming desktop: was $934.98, now $862.39 at Dell

The entry point for anybody looking to get started in PC gaming - the Dell G5 desktop packs a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10400F CPU, GTX 1650 SUPER GPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB M.2 SSD.View Deal

Alienware Area-51m R2: was $2,583, now $1,861 at Dell

Over $720 off this portable powerhouse featuring 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB GDDR6, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB NVMe SSD. All of which keeps that 17.3-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate.View Deal

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop: was $864.98, now $636.99 at Dell

New to laptop gaming and looking to get something cheap and cheerful with enough power for casual playing? This Dell G3 15 configuration is ideal — Intel Core i5 CPU, GTX 1650Ti graphics card, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

Alienware m15 R3 Gaming Laptop: was $1,833.98, now $1,175.99 at Dell

Alienware laptops usually come with a premium cost. Not here, however. Enjoy a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, GTX 1660Ti GPU with 6GB GDDR6, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD.View Deal

Alienware m15 R3 Gaming Laptop: was $3,323.98, now $2,349.99 at Dell

Need a little extra horsepower? Check out this configuration of Alienware's m15 R3 with Intel Core i9-10980HK CPU, GeForce RTX 2080 GPU with 8GB GDDR6, 32GB DDR4 RAM and a storage combo of 1TB RAID + 512GB M.2 SSDs.View Deal

Alienware Aurora R11 Gaming Desktop: was $2,299, now $2,155 at Dell

Need some desktop power? Alienware delivers handily with the Aurora R11 — featuring an Intel Core i7-10700KF CPU, AMD RX 6800 XT GPU, 16GB HyperX Fury DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD + 1TB HDD.View Deal

As you can see, Dell knows a thing or two about good deals, and so do we! Check out our best gaming PC and laptop deals hub for more.