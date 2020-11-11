In general, this is a terrible time to buy a high-end graphics card. It's hard to find an RTX 3080, 3070 or 3090 card, because they're constantly sold out. AMD's Radeon 6000 series cards are launching soon, but there's a great chance that they'll be sold out just as quickly as their Nvidia-powered counterparts.

However, as we are in the thick of the Black Friday deals season, there are still great deals on cheap graphics cards to be had. Most of the savings we're finding are on low to mid-range cards that haven't been directly replaced yet. We're talking mainly about cards from Nvidia's GTX 1650 - 1660 series or perhaps the Radeon RX 5600 - 5700 series.

If you're building or upgrading a PC and have $400 or less to spend on a graphics card, these Black Friday GPU deals could be just what you're looking for.

Best Black Friday Graphics Card Deals

MSI Gaming GeForce GTX 1660: $249 , $234 @Amazon

Save $15 on this MSI gaming GPU. It has 6GB of GDDR5 and can reach speeds as high as 1860MHz when boosted.View Deal