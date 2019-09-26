Trending

Best Deals on SSD and Storage for 2019

By Hot Deals 

These days, there's just no reason to be booting off of an old-school, mechanical hard drive. Nor do you have to settle for a low-capacity SSD or one with poor performance. With the price of Flash memory dropping like a rock and new advances in controller technology, you can find a low-end, 500GB SSD for well under $50 or some of the best SSDs in 1TB capacity for under $150. 

SSDs aren't the only devices dropping in price. High capacity external hard drives, memory cards and USB flash drives are all at or near record level price lows. The best part is that each week we notice storage prices continue to plummet. 

Below, we're rounding up today's best SSD and storage deals.

SSD Deals

HDD Deals

Memory Cards/Flash Drive DealsTeamGroup 64GB microSD Card for $7.99For more savings, check out our list of best best pc hardware deals overall as well as dedicated lists of current sales on SSDs, CPUs, GPUs, gaming laptops and Raspberry Pi stuff.

  • DookieDraws 14 November 2018 01:07
    Bring on the deals! :)
  • ddudeman3 14 November 2018 19:24
    How is that Corsair 240GB NVMe a good deal when you can get a 970 EVO 500GB NVMe for $117 on Amazon right now?
  • alan_rave 17 November 2018 18:44
    I wish the same *price declining* thing to happen with geforce 20XX.
  • Repo79 17 November 2018 23:46
    Best Buy will have the Samsung ssd 2.5 1tb for 129.99
  • Mr5oh 18 November 2018 14:18
    21485996 said:
    How is that Corsair 240GB NVMe a good deal when you can get a 970 EVO 500GB NVMe for $117 on Amazon right now?

    They are "affiliate links". Is that the correct term? Tom's is getting kick back Im sure, look at the URL. Advertisements, nothing more.

    Although I believe that should be made a bit more clear....
  • verndewd 18 November 2018 17:01
    there are better deals than that out there.
  • verndewd 18 November 2018 17:12
    https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1382499-REG/samsung_mz_76e1t0b_am_860_evo_1tb_internal.html 127 for an evo 860
  • HideOut 18 November 2018 17:16
    I agree with Ddudeman3, that corsair 240 is over priced on sale. I've seen other 240 class NVME's for about $70 for BF
  • verndewd 18 November 2018 17:20
    https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1346596-REG/sandisk_sdssdh3_1t00g_g25_ultra_3d_1tb_ssd.html 140 for a sandi\k 1tb
    Reply
  • markc1999 18 November 2018 22:38
    The news says Amazon has WD Black 500GB for $99. I just followed the link and it's $143
