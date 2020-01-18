Even if it's not a holiday, there are great deals on PC hardware all year round and we're here to find them. That's why Tom's Hardware scours the web every day for the best sales on components (CPUs, SSDs, RAM, GPUs), peripherals (monitors, keyboads, mice) and prebuilt PCs (laptops and desktops).

Below, we've listed our favorite tech deals right now, along with some tips you can use to identify deals on your own.

Quick Deal Tips

We've checked these deals to make sure they offer solid savings. But whenever you're shopping, keep in mind:

Check price history: Not every so-called deal is actually a real discount. Some products on sale are actually cheaper on other sites and others were raised in price just to lower them again. Use PCPartPicker (best for components), CamelCamelCamel (best for Amazon) or Google Shopping to review price history and competitors.

Best Tech Deals Now

Hottest Deals Overall

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X w/ Wraith Prism LED Cooler: was $329, now $178 @Amazon

This CPU has 8 cores and a total of 16 threads unlocked. It has a max boost frequency of 4.3 GHz. Make sure your motherboard has an AM4 socket type for this processor. This deal also comes with an RGB LED stock cooler.View Deal

Corsair Hydro Series H100i RGB Liquid Cooling System: was $159, now $139 @BestBuy

Keep your system cool with this RGB liquid cooler from Corsair. It has two 120mm fans with a low noise profile of 37 decibels. This system is compatible with select Intel and AMD chips, check out the full product page for a list of supported CPUs.View Deal

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 w/ Wraith Stealth Cooler: was $199, now $119 @Amazon

This deal comes with 3 months of Xbox Game Pass for free. The CPU has 6 cores, a total of 12 threads and a max boost speed of 3.9 GHz. This chip also comes with a Wraith Stealth Cooler.View Deal

ASUS ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 2080TI: was $1299, now $1229 @Amazon

If you're looking for a top-of-the-line graphics card, check out this deal on Amazon. This card comes with 11GB of GDDR6. It's powered by Nvidia Turing and can reach 1665MHz when overclocked.View Deal

Intel Core i9-9900K CPU: was $600, now $489 @eBay

This is a beast of a CPU. It has 8 cores and can reach speeds up to 5.0 GHz. If you want a good deal on a beefy CPU, check out this deal on eBay.View Deal

SSDs / Storage / RAM

Samsung SSD 860 EVO 1TB: was $199, now $146 @Amazon

Get read/write speeds up to 550/520 MB/s with this SSD from Samsung. The Samsung 860 EVO is a 2.5" internal SSD with a 1TB storage capacity. It uses a SATA III connection.View Deal

Western Digital 4TB Passport External HDD: was $119, now $94 @Amazon

This tiny HDD is only 3.21" x 4.33" in size and weighs 7.41 ounces. It easily fits 4TB of storage in your pocket. It connects using a USB 3.0 port.View Deal

Seagate IronWolf 10TB NAS Internal HDD: was $319, now $262 @Amazon

This HD was designed with NAS environments in mind. This hard drive has a 10GB storage capacity. If you're looking for more storage space, check out this deal on Amazon.View Deal

WD 10TB My Book External HD: was $299, now $191 @Amazon

This external hard drive uses a USB 3.0 connection, but it's USB 2.0 compatible. It weighs 2.12lbs and measures in at 5.5" x 1.9" x 6.7". It has a storage capacity of 10TB.View Deal

WD Blue SN550 500GB Internal SSD: was $89, now $64 @Amazon

The WD Blue SN550 uses an M.2 connection. It has a 500GB storage capacity and read speeds up to 2400 MB/s. If you're looking for a low profile SSD with high performance, check out this deal.View Deal

OLOy WarHawk RGB 16GB DDR4: was $99, now $79 @Newegg

Expand your memory capacity with this set of RAM from OLOy. It includes two 8GB sticks for a total of 16GB of DDR4. They have LEDs that work with most major motherboard RGB sync software.View Deal

Team Group 128GB Color 128Gb microSD card: was $17, now $12 @Newegg

This microSD card has a 128GB storage capacity. It would work well with a smartphone or tablet. It has read/write speeds up to 80 MB/s.View Deal

CPUs / Motherboards

ASRock B450M Pro4 AM4 Motherboard: was $79, now $69 @Newegg

The ASRock B450M Pro4 board supports AMD chips with an AM4 socket type. It has 3 PCIe expansion slots and 4 SATA ports. It uses AMD StoreMI technology to optimize SSD data retrieval speeds.View Deal

MSI B450 Tomahawk MAX Motherboard: was $129, now $114 @eBay

This motherboard supports AMD processors with an AM4 socket type. It has an ATX form factor, measuring in at 9.6" x 12". There are multiple PCIe expansion slots and room for storage with both Serial ATA-600 and M.2 sockets.View Deal

Intel Core i5-9600K CPU: was $279, now $204 @eBay

This CPU is a 9th Gen Coffee Lake Core i5 chip. It has a max boost frequency of up to 4.6 GHz and a regular clock speed of 3.6 GHz. It comes with a total of 6 cores.View Deal

ASUS ROG Strix B450-F Motherboard: was $129, now $119 @Amazon

This ATX motherboard supports AMD CPUs that use an AM4 socket type. It works with Aura Sync to control the RGB LEDs throughout the board design. Control board performance with the AI Suite 3 software.View Deal

Intel Core i3-9100F CPU: was $109, now $76 @eBay

Get this CPU for 30% with this deal on eBay. It has 4 cores totals, reaching maximum speeds of 4.1 GHz. It also has 6 MB of Intel Smart Cache.View Deal

Graphics Cards

MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Super Gaming X: was $279, now $259 @eBay

If you have an eye out for a VR ready GPU, check out this deal on eBay. This card has 6GB of GDDR6 and two video outputs (HDMI and DisplayPort). The whole unit weighs 1.9 lb.View Deal

XFX AMD Radeon RX 590 GPU: was $229, now $184 @eBay

If you're looking for a VR ready GPU, check out this deal on eBay. This graphics card features an AMD Radeon RX 590 chipset. It has 8GB of DDR4—plenty to take on your VR gaming needs.View Deal

PNY GeForce GTX 1660 6GB GPU: was $249, now $229 @Walmart

This GPU has a single fan for cooling. The PNY GeForce GTX 1660 has a boost clock speed of 1785 MHz. It uses a PCIe x16 interface to connect.View Deal

ASUS ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 2080TI: was $1299, now $1229 @Amazon

If you're looking for a top-of-the-line graphics card, check out this deal on Amazon. This card comes with 11GB of GDDR6. It's powered by Nvidia Turing and can reach 1665MHz when overclocked.View Deal

Zotac GeForce GTX 1660: was $219, now $199 @eBay

Looking for a new GPU? This deal features a GeForce GTX 1660 from Zotac. It has 6GB of GDDR5 and features two ports, both HDMI and a DisplayPort.View Deal

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2070 GPU: was $549, now $519 @Amazon

This GPU uses Nvidia Turing architecture and features Real-time Ray Tracing. It has three alternating spin fans for temperature control. The GPU has 8GB of GDDR6 and can reach speeds up to 1815MHz.View Deal

PNY GeForce RTX 2080 Super Blower: was $839, now $729 @Rakuten

This GPU has a Boost Clock speed of 1815MHz. It can support a max resolution of 7680 x 4320 at 60Hz. It has three DisplayPort ports and one HDMI port.View Deal

Monitors

AXM 3018 30" 2K IPS Monitor: was $299, now $244 @Newegg

You can expect a 2K resolution (2560 x 1600) with this IPS display. It has several ports: VGA, DisplayPort, HDMI, DVI, and one for audio input. It supports 1.07 billion colors.View Deal

Acer Nitro VG240Y 24" Gaming Monitor: was $179, now $119 @Newegg

The Acer Nitro VG240Y display has a 2K resolution of 1920 x 1080 and a refresh rate of 75 Hz. It supports AMD FreeSync and features Black Boost technology to improve visual detail in dark settings.View Deal

Acer ED322QR 32" HD Curved Monitor: was $319, now $199 @Newegg

The ED322QR technically measures in at 31.5" across. This curved display has a max resolution of 1920 x 1080 and a refresh rate of 144 Hz. It has both an HDMI port and a DisplayPort input.View Deal

Sceptre 27" HD LCD Monitor: was $199, now $114 @Walmart

This monitor from Sceptre supports a resolution of 1920 x 1080. It has a 75 GHz refresh rate and multiple input ports—including an HDMI and VGA port.View Deal

Acer GF276 Abmipx 27" Monitor: was $199, now $159 @Newegg

This monitor has a full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080. The refresh rate is up to 75Hz. It features VGA, HDMI, and DisplayPort inputs.View Deal

LG 32 MU59-B Black 32" Monitor: was $399, now $299 @Newegg

This 4K UHD monitor has a resolution of 3840 x 2160 and supports AMD FreeSync. It's both tilt and height-adjustable. It features two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort.View Deal

ASUS MG28UQ Black 28" Monitor: was $359, now $279 @Newegg

This monitor supports 4K resolution and spans 28" across. It has 2 HDMI ports, a DisplayPort input, and 2 USB 3.0 ports. It also comes with built-in speakers.View Deal

Laptops / Tablets

ASUS ZenBook 14 Laptop Core i7: was $1299, now $879 @Newegg

The ASUS ZenBook has a 14" display. It's ultra-thin and doesn't take up make much space. It has an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a GeForce MX150 GPU and 512 of internal storage on an SSD.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5" Touchscreen: was $999, now $779 @Amazon

This Microsoft Surface laptop is discounted over 20% on Amazon. It features a 13.5" touchscreen, Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage on an SSD.View Deal

Poin2 Chromebook 32GB ChromeOS: was $249, now $149 @Newegg

The Poin2 LT0301-01US Chromebook comes with 32Gb of internal storage, 4GB of LPDDR3 Ram AND A 14" IPS Touchscreen display. It’s currently marked down on Newegg for 40% off.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 14 3000 Notebook, 14": was $699, now $479 @Newegg

The Dell Inspiron 14 3000 comes with an Intel Core i5-1035G4 CPU (3.7 GHz) and 16 GB of DDR4. It has 512 GB of internal storage on an SSD. You can connect a monitor or other display using the HDMI port on the side.View Deal

Lenovo Flex 15 Intel Core i6 Laptop: was $849, now $579 @Newegg

The Lenovo Flex laptop has a 15.6" touchscreen with a resolution of 1920 x 1080. It features an Intel Core i5 CPU and 8GB of RAM. It has 256GB of internal storage on an SSD.View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 14" Core i7 Laptop: was $1799, now $1249 @Newegg

This laptop comes with an Intel Corei7 chip. It has 8GB of LPDDR3 with a maximum speed of 2400 MHz. It also comes with Windows 10 Home 64 bit.View Deal

MSI GL73 17.3" Gaming Laptop: was $799, now $599 @Newegg

The MSI GL73 features an Intel Core i5 chip and NVidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card. It comes with 256GB of internal storage on a solid-state drive. Get this laptop for $599 using the $100 rebate card.View Deal

Gaming PCs and Cases

CyberpowerPC Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC: was $1769, now $1689 @Amazon

With an Intel Core i9-9900k, this computer is more than ready to handle your gaming needs. It has 16GB of DDR4 and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU. It's VR ready and comes with Windows 10 Home 64 bit.View Deal

SkyTech Gaming Desktop - AMD Ryzen 5 2600X: was $999, now $899 @Newegg

This SkyTech gaming desktop comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 2600X CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX2060 graphics card. It has 8GB of DDR4, a 500GB SSD and a 600W power supply. The unit also comes with Windows 10 Home 64-bit, a gaming keyboard and mouse.View Deal

NZXT H510 Mid-Tower PC Gaming Case: was $79, now $69 @Amazon

You can fit a Mini-ITX, MicroATX or ATX motherboard in this gaming case from NZXT. It has a tempered glass side panel and features 7 expansion slots. This case weighs in at 18lbs.View Deal

Rosewill PRISM M ATX Mid Tower RGB Case: was $99, now $59 @Newegg

This case features 10 different LED modes. It's E-ATX compatible, supporting motherboards 12" x 10.7" or larger. There are tempered glass side panels to show off your hardware.View Deal

DIYPC Rainbow-Flash-G3 RGB Case: was $69, now $43 @Newegg

Use promo code 72HRJAN2 to get an extra 10% off this DIYPC RGB gaming case. It has a steel construction with tempered glass panels. This case can support ATX, Micro-ATX, and Mini-ITX motherboards.View Deal

Montech Air 900 Mesh ATX Mid-Tower Case: was $74, now $59 @Newegg

This full metal desktop case features tempered glass panels. It can house Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX and E-ATX motherboards. It can support and up to 8 fans total—three front fans, two top fans, two bottom fans, and one in the rear.View Deal

CyberpowerPC Syber L SLC100 Case: was $129, now $115 @Walmart

This RGB gaming case supports ATX and Micro ATX motherboards. It has 6 internal 2.5" bays and 4 3.5" bays. It supports up to three 120mm fans.View Deal

Peripherals

Logitech G502 SE Hero Gaming Mouse: was $79, now $34 @Amazon

The Logitech G502 SE Hero gaming mouse has a DPI of 16,000. It has 11 programmable buttons and supports multiple profiles for different games and applications. It is a wired mouse, using a USB connection.View Deal

Razer Ornata Chroma Gaming Keyboard: was $172, now $69 @Amazon

The Ornata Chroma keyboard features individual RGB LEDs under each key. The keys are semi-mechanical with a membrane underneath. It has fully programmable macro support for a custom experience.View Deal

Logitech G513 RGB Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: was $149, now $129 @Newegg

This Logitech keyboard uses Lightsync to control the RGB LEDs throughout the board. Each key uses a Romer G Linear Mechanical key switch. It also includes a memory foam palm rest.View Deal

Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo: was $29, now $21 @Amazon

This keyboard/mouse combo uses a 2.4 GHz wireless channel to connect. You will need both AA and AAA batteries for them. There is a slot to store the USB receiver inside the mouse.View Deal

MK1 Mechanical LED Gaming Keyboard: was $149, now $29 @Newegg

You can choose between Red LEDs and 7 color LEDs on this MK1 mechanical gaming keyboard. It also has the option of Blue Switch or non-mechanical keys.View Deal

Apple Magic Mouse 2: was $79, now $69 @Amazon

This is the official product straight from Apple. This mouse is wireless and rechargeable, pairing easily with Mac devices.View Deal

Razer DeathAdder Elite Gaming Mouse: was $69, now $29 @Amazon

The DeathAdder Elite is a wired gaming mouse with a DPI of 16,000. It has RGB lighting and 7 programmable buttons for a custom experience.View Deal

Cooling / PSUs

Rosewill 1600W Gaming Power Supply: was $399, now $189 @Newegg

This PSU is designed for serious performance. It has an output of 1600W. You'll need plenty of space—it measures in at 3.39" x 5.91" x 9.45". Its modular design provides custom cable management options.View Deal

EVGA CLC RGB LED Liquid Cooler: was $139, now $99 @Newegg

Save an additional $20 on this liquid cooler from EVGA by using the included rebate card. It features RGB LEDs to cool your CPU with a bit of style. It has two 140mm fans.View Deal

Aigo 3-Pack Aurora RGB LED Fans: was $27, now $22 @eBay

This pack includes three 120mm fans with RGB LEDs. They connect using 3-Pin/4-Pin connectors. This deal also includes a remote control.View Deal

EVGA 600 BQ Power Supply: was $74, now $44 @Newegg

Save an additional $15 on this power supply by using the included rebate card. This is an 80 Plus Bronze PSU with an output of 600W. It's semi-modular with room to make adjustments for cable management.View Deal

EVGA 600 80 Plus Bronze PSU: was $74, now $44 @Newegg

This PSU is $44 when you use the included $15 rebate card. It's a semi-modular PSU and has an output of 600 Watts. It has a Teflon nano-steel bearing fan with a low noise profile.View Deal

EVGA SuperNOVA 80 Plus Gold 750W PSU: was $139, now $99 @Newegg

You can get this PSU for $99 when you use the included $20 rebate card. This is a fully modular power supply with an output of 750W. It's also 80 Plus Gold certified.View Deal

Routers / Networking

TP-Link AC750 WiFi Range Extender: was $34, now $22 @Amazon

Extend the boundaries of your wireless network with this WiFi Range Extender from TP-Link. It's compatible with both 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks. The unit connects directly to a wall outlet and has an ethernet port on the bottom.View Deal

Wavlink Mini WiFi Range Extender: was $89, now $25 @Newegg

Extend your wireless network with this Wavlink WiFi range extender. It supports both 2.4 GHz and 5GHz networks with speeds between 300 and 433 Mbps.View Deal

TP-Link AC1300 Wireless PCIe Card: was $79, now $33 @Amazon

Add WiFi to your PC with this PCIe WiFi card. It supports both 2.4G and 5G wireless networks. It has speeds of 400 Mbps when using a 2.4G connection.View Deal

Linksys Mesh WiFi Router: was $199, now $134 @Amazon

The Linksys Mesh WiFi Router can support over 20 separate devices with a range of 2,000 square foot. This isn't the toughest router on the market, but it definitely isn't for small scale use, either.View Deal

ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AC5300: was $349, now $324 @Newegg

This router uses tri-band 802.11ac WiFi. It has 8 Gigabit LAN ports and 2 USB 3.0 ports. This is a high-quality router—ideal for 4K streaming and online gaming.View Deal

Rosewill RNX-AC1300PCE WiFi Adapter: was $69, now $39 @Newegg

This WiFi adapter from Rosewill supports 802.11AC WiFi. You can connect to both 2.4GHz and 58GHz networks. It uses a PCIe slot.View Deal

Everything Else

Rosewill RC-505 2 USB 3.0 Port PCIe Card: was $29, now $14 @Newegg

Add USB 3.0 support to your computer with this PCIe card from Rosewill. It has a data transfer rate up to 5.0 GB/s. These ports are backward compatible with both USB 2.0 and 1.1 devices.View Deal

Insten 7-Port USB Hub with On/Off Switches: was $12, now $4 @Walmart

Manage your USB devices with this 7 port USB hub. Each port has its own on/off switch so you can control the power input to each device. It's currently marked down more than 50% off.View Deal

Logitech - 4K Pro Webcam: was $199, now $159 @BestBuy

Record and stream 4K video with this webcam from Logitech. It has a 90° field of view and uses USB 3.0 to connect. The package also includes a removal clip and carrying case.View Deal

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X + ASUS Prime X570-Pro Combo: was $579, now $539 @Newegg

This combination deal includes an AMD Ryzen 7 3700X CPU and ASUS Prime X570-Pro. You save $40 by bundling these two devices together. The CPU has a total of 8 cores.View Deal

NEEGO Raspberry Pi 4 4GB Complete Kit: was $219, now $199 @Amazon

This kit from NEEGO has tons of components for some cool Pi projects. Not only do you get a Raspberry Pi 4, this kit includes a wireless keyboard, touchscreen, 32GB SD card, 4GB of RAM and more.View Deal

Elgato Game Capture Card HD60 S: was $179, now $114 @Amazon

This card lets you capture footage from your consoles, making it possible to stream and record your gaming moments. It records in 1080p with an FPS of 60.View Deal