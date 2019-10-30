Ready or not, the holidays are fast approaching. In fact, many retailers have already launched previews of their Black Friday deals. Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon are just a few of the major retailers giving us glimpses of their holiday sales.

So whether you're shopping for deals on the best SSDs or looking for discounts on the best gaming laptops, you've come to the right place.

Below we're rounding up the day's best deals along with some Black Friday tips and advice on how to make sure you score the best deals of the holiday season.

Tom's Hardware sorts through thousands of deals to offer the best prices from the trustworthy retailers. While all of our reviews are researched and written independently, Tom's Hardware is a participant in a number of affiliate programs designed to provide a means for sites to earn fees for linking to online retailers.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday is always celebrated on the day after Thanksgiving, which this year is Friday, November 29. In previous years, Black Friday deals have debuted as early as November 1. However, this year we're facing a slightly shorter holiday shopping season, since Thanksgiving falls so late in the month.

In addition, another round of trade war tariffs are expected to begin on December 15, resulting in a 15% tax that could affect the price of gaming consoles, tablets, and laptops. As a result, retailers are wasting no time in launching their Black Friday sales.

Black Friday Deals: Stores to Watch

From 4K TVs to gaming laptops, Black Friday is typically the best time of year for deals on all types of consumer electronics. While the made-up holiday used to focus on off-brand devices, over the last few years we've seen excellent deals on all consumer electronics, including premium devices like OLED TVs and gaming consoles. Walmart, in particular, offered excellent PS4 deals dropping the price of the console to $199 with a free Spider-Man game. (That price is still good by today's standards, but we predict it will drop by at least an extra $30).

Meanwhile, Amazon was the go-to store for just about everything. Smart home devices, were especially cheap with price starting as low as $19.99.

But that doesn't means smaller retailers won't participate in the holiday sales. Last year, Newegg, kicked off its holiday sales with a "Black November" sale that ran from November 1 through November 5. The sale offered discounts on power supplies, ATX cases, desktop memory, and entry level gaming laptops.

In fact, some of 2018's best component deals were actually found at Newegg versus Amazon. The price differences weren't that big, but at times Newegg offered bundles (like a free gaming mouse or gift card) with its deals, whereas Amazon didn't.

Black Friday Deals: Finding the Best Prices

While the holidays bring about a lot of great deals, they're also filled with plenty of fake deals. Oftentimes retailers raise prices and then offer anemic discounts in an effort to attract consumers.

As a result, we recommend that all shoppers use comparison engines like Google Shopping or PriceGrabber. There is no ultimate search engine that compares prices from every store, but as long as you use one or two while shopping, you'll better your chances of scoring the best deal.

We're also big fans of sites like CamelCamelCamel. The website displays the price history of any item sold on Amazon. Just drop in the product's full Amazon URL in CamelCamelCamel and the latter will show you a chart outlining that device's price history on Amazon. That way you'll know if it's truly an all-time price low or if it's just a mediocre sale.

Black Friday Deals You Can Buy Now

AMD Ryzen 5 2600: was $199 now $109 @ eBay/Newegg

AMD's Ryzen 5 2600 provides excellent performance in productivity applications and competitive frame rates in games. You can currently get it for just $109.99 at Newegg via eBay. That undercuts Amazon's price by $8.View Deal

Samsung 970 EVO 500GB SSD: was $149 now $89 @ Amazon

The Samsung 970 EVO is an M.2 2280 SSD that conforms to the NVMe 1.3 protocol and utilizes the PCIe 3.0 x4 interface. It's currently just $1 shy of its all-time price low. View Deal

Acer Aspire 5 w/ 512GB SSD: was $529 now $419 @ Walmart

The Aspire 5 is a mainstream laptop that packs above-average specs, including a Core i5-8250U CPU and 512GB SSD. It's $110 off and one of the cheapest 512GB laptops we've seen. View Deal

Asus ROG Strix GL531GU: was $1,299 now $999

The Asus ROG Strix GL531GU is one of Asus' premier gaming rigs. It boasts a Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and GTX 1660Ti GPU. It's now $300 off at Walmart. View Deal

Dell 27" P-Series 1080p LCD: was $299 now $194 @ Amazon

The Dell P2719H features 1080p resolution, ultra-thin bezels, and HDMI/DisplayPort/VGA connectivity. Amazon currently has it on sale at its lowest price ever. View Deal

WD Elements 5TB Portable HDD: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

Expand your storage on the cheap with this 5TB WD Elements portable HDD. It's now at its lowest price ever and costs the same as the 4TB model. View Deal

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: was $79 now $59 @ Amazon

The 2019 Razer Kraken wireless headset features large 50mm drivers that deliver more power and clearer sound than previous models. It also features a retractable noise-cancelling mic and cushioned earpads. View Deal

Buy 2 Video Games, Get 1 Free at Amazon

Amazon is ending the month with a bang. For a limited time, buy 2 games/movies at Amazon and get the 3rd for free. (Add three items to your cart and the third item will be free at final checkout). It's one of the best video games deals we've seen all year from Amazon. View Deal

Nintendo Switch + Game + Accessory: was $380 now $329

This new Nintendo Switch bundle includes a game of your choice and a Switch accessory of your choice. Games include Mario Kart 8, Zelda, Mario Party, and more. Then choose between a Type-C to HDMI card reader or Case/Kit. You save $51 total.View Deal