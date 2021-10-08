Black Friday 2021 — What To Expect, Start Date and Early Deals

It’s that time of the year again where we start talking about Black Friday. Yes, we’re a little early to the party, but it’s good to get ahead and plan for the huge discounts on gaming laptops, PCs, computer monitors, peripherals and PC components.

That’s because Black Friday has become so much more than just a day. Basically, it’s now a month-long salesathon, which retailers continue to make longer and longer. Even as we speak, Amazon’s Epic Daily Deals is giving us new savings every day on laptops, headphones and video games every day.

Best Black Friday deals hubs

To combat the Amazon Black Friday extravaganza, you can expect retailers like Newegg, Micro Center and Best Buy to get involved in this too, alongside PC manufacturers like Dell, Lenovo, HP and Microsoft.

So, Black Friday 2021, in a way, is already underway and set to be massive.

When is Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday normally happens on the day after Thanksgiving, which means you can expect Black Friday 2021 to happen on Friday, November 26.

As we mentioned above, this sales event is more than just a day. Amazon’s daily deals have already started, Newegg’s Gametober sale is well underway and Best Buy is giving us a bunch of outlet and open box deals .

Best early Black Friday deals

Black Friday 2021 is technically at the end of November, but we’re already seeing Black Friday-level savings. Here are some of the best savings you can grab right now.

Alienware Aurora R12: was $2,489.99, now $2,155.99 at Dell

This powerful configuration of Alienware’s Aurora R12 features an Intel Core i7-11700F CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB DDR4 XMP RAM and a 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD + 1TB 7,200RPM HDD.View Deal

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G: was $359, now $319 at Newegg with code EMC2AAZZ822

The more powerful of the two Cezanne CPUs — the Ryzen 7 5700G is a powerful 8-core processor with a 3.8GHz clock speed and plenty of headroom for overclocking, as well as decent integrated Radeon graphics for good 1080p gaming performance.View Deal

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED YD (Core i7, 4K OLED): was $2,999, now $1,799 @ Newegg

Get $1,000 off this stunner of a machine, which uses a 4K Samsung AMOLED panel that covers 100 percent of the DCI-P3 gamut and supports DisplayHDR 400. This system also has a Core i7-11800H CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Its RTX 3080 has a boost clock of 1,245 MHz and a maximum graphics power of 105W.View Deal

Cooler Master MM720: was $49.99, now $29.99 at woot

This ergonomic gaming mouse features a honeycomb shell for lightweight durability, a strong ultra weave cable, adjustable optical sensor with up to 32k DPI and switches rated for up to 20 million presses, plus vast customization options and upgradeable mouse feet.View Deal

EVGA Z20 RGB optical mechanical gaming keyboard: was $174.99, now $94.99 at Newegg with code EVGASAVEE6

The Z20 from EVGA benefits from per-key RGB lighting, 3mm travel distance, 1.5mm actuation distance with a 40g actuation force, an included magnetic palm rest, and a 32-bit ARM onboard processor that supports a 4,000 Hz polling rate.View Deal

Mushkin Enhanced Pilot-E M.2 2280: was $309, now $219.99 at Newegg

Need a lot of NVMe storage for a good price? Mushkin nails this with their 2TB M.2 drive for $90 off. Max sequential read speeds up to 3,500 MBps and write up to 3,100 MBps.View Deal

Alienware AW2521HF gaming monitor: was $524.99, now $324.49 at Dell

This 24.5-inch gaming panel from Alienware offers a FHD resolution with buttery smooth 240Hz refresh rate, a USB 3.0 hub, adaptive sync and an ergonomic, stylish design for a great eSports option.View Deal

Intel Core i9-11900K: was $549, now $525 at Newegg with code GMETBR2WK82

This top-of-the-line consumer CPU from Intel packs 8 cores, 16 threads and a max clock speed of a blistering 5.3 GHz. Alongside this, you've got PCIe Gen 4 support, a 125W TDP and Intel's Turbo Boost Max technology.View Deal

Anycubic Photon Mono 3D Printer: was $299, now $199 at Amazon with discount applied

This Anycubic 3D printer, which earned 4 stars when we reviewed it, uses UV light within a plastic enclosure to print. It does require proprietary FEP film.View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16: was $3,479 now $2,499 @ Newegg

With an Intel Core i9-11900H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB GDDR6 video memory, a whopping 40GB of DDR4 RAM and a 2TB PCIe SSD, this is a great machine for gaming and productivity alike.View Deal

WD Black SN750 500GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD: was $114.99, now $89.99 at Best Buy with Battlefield 2042 code

This NVMe drive turbo boosts your build with sequential read speeds up to 3,600MB/s, alongside a 30% reduced power draw and a 300 terabyte SSD endurance rating. Oh, and did we mention you get a code for Battlefield 2042 as well?View Deal

MSI MPG A650GF 650-Watt PSU: was $109, now $79 at Amazon

The A650GF power supply from MSI has an output of 650-watts. It's fully modular and 80+ gold certified for its efficiency.View Deal

While we do check for the best Black Friday deals regularly, there are literally thousands out there. That's where our handy retail widget comes in handy — regularly updated with new offers as they appear.