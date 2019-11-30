Save 32% off This Blue Yeti Condenser Microphone Deal

We do love a good standalone microphone here at Tom’s Hardware, and this crazy Cyber Monday deal on the Blue Yeti ticks all the right boxes for us. Down from $130, the Blue Yeti Condenser Microphone is on sale now with 32% off.

Complete with four different recording patterns, epic sound, solid ergonomic design, on-board buttons, and the flexibility to be mounted in a boom arm as well, the Blue Yeti is perhaps the world’s most renowned standalone microphone, so to see it as this price is just a treat.

Blue Yeti Condenser USB Microphone: was $130, now $90

There’s just something to be said for having a top quality microphone. And the Yeti is exactly that, a world renowned mic known for both its build quality and the impeccable audio it records. View Deal

Specifications

Sample Rate 44 kHz Bit Rate 16-bit Condenser Type Beck Electret Polar Patterns Cardioid, Bidirectional, Omnidirectional, Stereo Cable Length 1m Connectivity USB

Flexibility

In fact we like the Blue Yeti so much we actually placed it as one of our Best Gaming Microphones, as it’s ideal for streaming. With its vintage looks, impressively stable stand, crystal clear vocals and easy button control layout it’s unmatched in its ability to provide you with the perfect audio recordings you need for whatever it is you want to do on your PC. Downsides? Well it’s getting a bit long in the tooth now, so unfortunately there’s no hi-res recording options.

All that aside, it’s still not enough to steer us away from this deal at this price. That $90 mark makes a great, all the greater, and it’s even available in a number of colors (aztec copper, silver, cool gray, lunar gray, platinum, satin-red, slate, space gray, and whiteout) for that same saving, so you can find the perfect accent for your PC setup. What’s not to love?