Logitech G332 SE Deal Lets You Ditch Your Old Gaming Headset for $25

Logitech G332 SE (Image credit: Best Buy)

Best Buy is giving you the opportunity to hear your enemy better. The Logitech G332 SE, which originally sold for $59.99, has gone on sale for just $24.99. This is one of the best tech deals we've seen on a gaming headset today.

The G332 SE fills your ears using a pair of 50mm audio drivers. It features a lightweight design at 0.6 pounds (280g) and feather-light, leatherette ear cups and headband for comfort during your long gaming sessions.

Logitech G332 SE: was $59.99, now $24.99 @ Best Buy The Logitech G332 SE comes equipped with 50mm audio drivers and a 6mm boom microphone to enhance your gaming experience. The 3.5mm headset is also lightweight at just 0.6 pounds. View Deal

The G332 SE also come with a 6mm boom microphone so your teammates can hear your loud and clear. The microphone's flip-to-mute mechanism allows you to quickly silence it so your dog's barks are only audible to you.

Whether you're a console, mobile or PC gamer, the Logitech G332 SE will serve you well. The headset communicates with your device through a standard 3.5mm cable so you can use it with your PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch or smartphone.

Logitech covers the G332 SE with a limited two-year warranty.