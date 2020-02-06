Razer Huntsman Gaming Keyboard Is on Sale for $90

(Image credit: Razer)

If you're looking for one of the best tech deals on a gaming keyboard, look to the Razer Huntsman. The opto-mechanical RGB typer sold for as much as $146 on Amazon last month, but you can now get it for just $90. The lowest price we've ever seen the Huntsman at was $80 in December, so this is a good discount.

Razer Huntsman gaming keyboard: was $150, now $90 @ Amazon

This full-size keyboard comes complete with Razer’s Purple mechanical switch and a sleek RGB-filled design that really make it one of the nicest keyboards we’ve ever seen. View Deal

This keyboard uses Razer's Purple opto-mechanical switches, and in our Razer Huntsman review, we loved both typing and gaming with them. That's because they're ultra-responsive and offer a nice feel and sound. Additionally, the board itself is very clean with an attractive, black, sandblasted aluminum finish.

Unfortunately, there are no dedicated media controls. However, control is baked into the Function keys, and they can stay lit even if you turn RGB off. If you need media buttons, check out the Razer Huntsman Elite, which is also on sale for $160.

But if you like switches that release a fantastically crisp sound, a tactile bump midway down, plus plenty of travel (3.5mm with a 1.5mm actuation point), this could one of the best gaming keyboards and at a great price.