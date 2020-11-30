The Cooler Master MasterBox NR600 Case Drops to $59 Ahead of Cyber Monday

The Cooler Master MasterBox NR600 is discounted to just $59 at Amazon. When we reviewed this case , we were pleased at its $70 price, making this bargain that much more notable. Our major complaints were limited space, a single front fan and no USB-C 3.1 support.

Cooler Master MasterBox NR600 Case: was $69, now $59 at Amazon

You can save $10 on this already low-priced case from Cooler Master. It's large enough to house an ATX motherboard.View Deal

This ATX case features a minimal design with a mesh finish and a tempered-glass side panel. The top ports lack USB-C, but you do get a headset jack and two USB 3.0 Type-A ports.

The MasterBox NR600 can support graphics cards as large as 16.1 inches (410mm), the power supply is mounted on the bottom.

Check out the Cooler Master MasterBox NR600 product page on Amazon for more details or our review if you want to make sure this is the case for you before buying.