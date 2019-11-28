Corsair's Ironclaw RGB Wireless Gaming Mouse is on sale for $55

It’s time for some sweet sweet Black Friday peripheral deals, we’ve managed to find this fantastic saving on one of our favorite palm-grip wireless mice, yeah ok that is niche. nevertheless, for those who aren’t interested in spamming FPSs all day every day, and want to mellow out with a good RPG, MMO, or strategy game in the evening this might be the deal for you.

Corsair’s Ironclaw RGB Wireless Mouse: was $80, now $55

It may have a quirky design, but the Ironclaw RGB Wireless comes complete with a 50 hour battery life, lovely ergonomic feel, an impressive sensor, and an awesome array of buttons, all for an incredibly low price.

Specifications

Sensor Optical Sensitivity 18,000 DPI Sensor Model Pixart Technologies PMW3391 Polling Rate 125Hz, 250Hz, 500Hz, 1000Hz Programmable Buttons 10 LEDs Three Zone - 16.8 Million Colors Cable Length 1.8m Weight 130g

Featureset

The Ironclaw RGB Wireless is nothing short of a fantastic palm-grip peripheral. But it really is very specifically a palm-grip mouse. In fact if you’re a fan of fingertip or claw grip you best look away, as the positioning of the buttons, and design style of the mouse is entirely situated around that palm grip style.

For materials you get a combination of lightweight plastics with soft-touch finishes, and rubber fingertip grips on either side of the mouse, etched in a diamond pattern to aid traction. There’s a total of 10 programmable buttons, with the majority being situated on the left hand side of the mouse, all of which are within easy reach of your thumb and forefinger.

On top of all that you get access to Pixart’s PMW3391 optical sensor, which is a tweaked variant of its PMW3390 developed in conjunction with Logitech. This is one of Pixart’s top sensors, and packs in a maximum CPI of 18,000 an IPS rating of 450, and a max acceleration of 50Gs before it starts to lose tracking accuracy. Combine that with a variable polling rate (although we’d recommend 1000 Hz be your default), and this thing is very precise once you get to grips with the shape and form factor. Additionally you also gain access to Corsair’s impressive iCUE software suite, which allows complete customization of every facet of this wireless peripheral. Check out our full review here, for the complete low-down on Corsair’s Ironclaw RGB Wireless .

Bottom Line

Ultimately this deal makes the Corsair Ironclaw RGB Wireless the best value, high performance, wireless gaming mouse out there. If you’re a big fan of the palm-grip style of play, and have been tinkering with the idea of cutting the cord, the Ironclaw may be the perfect fit for you.

