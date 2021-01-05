Crucial’s 1TB MX500 SSD Cut to $85, Lowest-Ever Price

In our Crucial MX500 review, we spoke highly about the drive's performance and long endurance, making it ideal for holding games or data files. The drive boasts sequential reads and writes of 560 and 510 MBps and uses Crucial's 3D NAND storage.

Today, those words are still true, as this remains one of the best SSDs you can buy, made even better by a new year price drop. Today, you can find it at Amazon for just $84.99 ($30 off the list price).

Crucial's MX500 SSD makes for a great boot or game drive (or both). Sequential read and write speeds of 560 MB/s and 510 MB/s respectively, paired with a 360TB Total Bytes Written endurance make this a reliable all round performer.

A 2.5-inch SATA SSD, the Crucial MX500 is a decent secondary drive for your desktop or a replacement drive on older laptops that still have 2.5-inch hard drives. Plus, your on-board data is safe from hackers and power cuts, thanks to AES 256 bit hardware based encryption and integrated power loss immunity.