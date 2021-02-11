SSD Deal: Crucial P5 1TB M.2 NVMe Down to $119 at Amazon

The Crucial P5 M.2 NVMe SSD is back down to its lowest price since Black Friday, making it a great budget option for those looking to upgrade their OS drive and improve loading speeds on their games.

For a limited time at Amazon, you can pick one up for just $119.99, which is $30 off the list price.

Crucial P5 1TB: was $149.99, now $119.99 @ Amazon

Crucial’s P5 NVMe SSD offers decent read/write speeds of 3,400/3,000 MBps respectively, premium specs like hardware-based AES 256-bit encryption and a generous 5 year warranty — all at an impressive price point.View Deal

Back when we reviewed the Crucial P5 SSD review , we praised its encryption and extensive software suite. We were also happy to see a blackout aesthetic that helps the drive blend in well with most builds.

Under optimal conditions, this drive can reach read/write speeds as fast as 3400/3000 MBps. According to the specs, it's guaranteed with 600TB Total Bytes Written (TBW) of endurance, plus it also has a five year warranty.