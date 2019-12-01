Cyber Monday Monitor Madness: 144Hz Curved VA AOC 24-Inch for $145

(Image credit: Amazon)

If you’re after a Cyber Monday monitor deal, and you don’t have a lot to spend (or a lot of space), this Amazon Deal on the 24-inch AOC C24G1 is tough to beat at just $144.99 , or $35 off.

What the monitor lacks in size, it makes up for in features, including a VA panel for improved contrast, a 1500R curve, 1ms response time and 144Hz refresh and FreeSync variable refresh support. That’s a lot of gaming-friendly features for a price that isn’t much more than $100.

AOC C24G1 24-inch Curved Frameless Gaming Monitor: was $179.99, now $144.99 @ Amazon

This 1080p monitor is a compact, feature-packed powerhouse, with a high-refresh VA panel, fast response time, and slim bezels.View Deal

As we’d expect given the size and price, the resolution here is 1080p -- which is fine for a screen this small and easier on your GPU. But the bezels are slim on three sides, and the company advertises a generous “3-year zero-bright-dot, 3-year advance replacement, 1-year (one-time) accidental damage” warranty. That's some extra peace of mind for your modest gaming investment. As for inputs, you get DisplayPort, two HDMI 1.4, and VGA.

