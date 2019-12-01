Cyber Monday Pre-Deal: 1TB of NVMe Flash for $40 Off

(Image credit: Amazon)

Update (11/30/19): Sorry, this deal on Newegg has SOLD OUT. Visit our Cyber Monday SSD deals page for current sales.

We used to recommend a 1TB HDD for all of your secondary storage, then it moved to a SATA SSD, now we can wholeheartedly say we’ve transitioned into the world of PCIe. Adata’s XPG Gammix S5 1TB PCIe drive is on sale right now with $40 off, and it’s not even Cyber Monday yet.

Performance

Now let’s be honest, this isn’t the fastest drive in the world, certainly not for the PCIe 3.0 standard, however it’s no slouch. With sequential performance rated at 2,100 MB/s read and 1,500 MB/s write, it makes this PCIe SSD the perfect choice for a secondary SSD storage drive. Whether that’s holding all of your AAA gaming titles, or housing your secret YouTube side project raw videos it’s a more than capable drive. XPG has come a long way in the last year or two, and it shows. Although this isn’t the fastest drive out there, if you’re not keen on dropping the cash on something a bit flashier (such as today’s other top-rated storage deal, the 1TB Patriot VPN100 M.2 PCIe SSD), it might be perfect for you, especially if you're on a budget.

Specifications

Capacity 1TB Interface PCIe 3.0 x4 Control Protocol NVMe NAND Type 3D TLC Sequential Read/Write 2,100 MB/s / 1,500 MB/s Read / Write IOPS 250K / 240K Warranty 5 Years

But it’s not all just sequential numbers and cheapness, the Gammix S5 also comes with its own integrated heatsink. According to Adata the heatsink touts “excellent heat dissipation capabilities”, and is capable of dropping temperatures by up to 10 degrees. Think of that what you will, but it’s certainly a nice added extra, especially for those who may not have integrated M.2 heatsinks on their motherboards, and for those that do? Well you can always remove it, no sweat.

