Best Black Friday Dell and Alienware Deals: Cheap Aurora Gaming PCs and XPS Laptops

Here are the best Black Friday Alienware and Dell PC and laptop deals.

Dell and Alienware Black Friday deals
Dell has been dropping impressive PC and laptop deals all year long, but Black Friday is here. It's time for the company to pull out the big guns.

From the latest and greatest Alienware gaming rigs to XPS ultraportables, and last gen hardware with more than enough power, you can pick from a lot of impressive savings for customers of all levels and budgets.

When is Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday starts on the day after Thanksgiving, which means you can expect Black Friday 2021 to happen on Friday, November 26.

But of course, retailers have turned Black Friday into a weeks-long extravaganza, which is already well under way with Amazon’s daily deals, Newegg’s Black Friday Price Promise, and of course, Dell's sale.

Best Black Friday Alienware Deals

Image

Alienware Aurora R12: was $2,489.99, now $2,155.99 at Dell
This powerful configuration of Alienware’s Aurora R12 features an Intel Core i7-11700F CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB DDR4 XMP RAM and a 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD + 1TB 7,200RPM HDD.

View Deal
Image

Alienware m15 R4: was $2,159, now $1,763.99 at Dell
This 15-inch rocket comes packed with a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 3070 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB M.2 SSD.

View Deal
Image

Alienware m17 R4: was $2,423, now $2,199.99 at Dell
This m17 R4 features an 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 3070 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB M.2 SSD — all in a svelte, stylish chassis with optimal thermal management.

View Deal
Image

Alienware m17 R3: was $3,693, now $2,841 at Dell
The best previous gen deal from Alienware gives you a seriously stacked spec: a beasty 10th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super GPU, a whopping 32GB RAM and 1.5TB of SSD storage — topped off with a gorgeous 4K display.

View Deal

Best Black Friday Dell Deals

Image

Dell XPS Desktop: was $1,709.98, now $1,420.99 at Dell
A powerful PC for prosumer work and gaming, this configuration of Dell's XPS Desktop features an Intel Core i7-11700 CPU, RTX 3060 GPU with 12GB GDDR6 video memory, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD.

View Deal
Image

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,184.98, now $879.99 at Dell
A surprisingly powerful budget choice. The Dell G15 offers an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, RTX 3050 Ti GPU with 4GB GDDR6, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD.

View Deal
Image

Dell G15 Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop: was $1,384.98, now $1,146.59 at Dell
The AMD variant of the Dell G15 sports the latest AMD Ryzen 7 5800H chip, alongside an RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 16GB RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD.

View Deal
Image

Dell XPS 13: was $1,569, now $1,293.59 at Dell
The latest and one of the most powerful specs of Dell's best ultraportable. The XPS 13 Laptop sports An Intel Core i7-1195G7 processor, integrated Iris Xe graphics for a decently graphics-intensive workload, 16GB DDR4 RAM, a 512GB M.2 SSD and a gorgeous 13.4-inch FHD+ display.

View Deal

Jason England
Jason is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware — bringing a decade of tech and gaming journalism to the role. He specializes in making sure you never pay more than you should for PC components and tech! He has previously written for other publications like Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus and in his spare time, you'll find him looking for good dogs to pet or eating pizza in his home town of Nottingham, UK.