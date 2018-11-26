Dell Alienware 25-Inch Gaming Monitor: 240Hz, $200 Discount

Dell is giving gamers plenty to smile about this Cyber Monday with its Alienware AW2518HF FreeSync monitor currently selling for $299.99, a nice 40 percent off the original price.

Alienware is a respected name in the PC gaming world, and the AW2518HF’s specs live up to that reputation. A TN panel is a good sign for speed, and, indeed, the AW2518HF boasts a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. If that’s not enough to woo you, the monitor also has FreeSync, so its AMD graphics card-ready.

The 25-inch monitor has Full HD (1920x1080) resolution at a 16:9 aspect ratio. It also has a decent 1,000:1 contrast ratio and is a bit on the brighter side with a maximum of 400 nits.

The Alienware comes with one DisplayPort 1.2, two HDMI 2.0 and four USB 3.0 ports, plus audio out. Dell also includes an HDMI cable and USB 3.0 upstream cable.

If you’re looking for something bigger and with higher resolution, check out the Dell Alienware AW3418DW, which is currently selling for $700 off MSRP at $799.99. Note that it’s a little slower than the AW2518HF with a 120Hz overclocked refresh rate (100Hz standard) and 4ms response time.

For more help deciding if this is the deal for you, check out our monitor buying guide.

