Dell 32-Inch, QHD, FreeSync Monitor Hits Lowest Price Ever, $279

Dell’s S3219D gaming monitor is currently enjoying its biggest discount yet. The 2560x1440, 16:9, 60Hz peripheral is $100.99 off right now, a 27 percent reduction.

The S3219D is good deal if you’re looking for an entry-level gaming monitor and are working with an AMD graphics card. A 60Hz refresh rate should get the job done, and AMD FreeSync technology supports 48-75Hz to sweeten the deal. You also get a 5ms response time, which isn’t the fastest we’ve seen but is acceptable for a budget gaming monitor.

Despite its price tag, the S3219D doesn’t skimp on features, such as ComfortView for reducing irritating blue light and flicker-free to make long-term viewing more enjoyable. It also features two 5W speakers tuned by Waves MaxxAudio and a free 100 x 100mm VESA mount to hang the monitor on your wall if desired.

If you’re picky about image quality, you’ll be glad to know this monitor boasts a VA panel, which lends to its impressive 3,000:1 contrast ratio. It also covers 99 percent of the sRGB color gamut.

In terms of ports, you get two HDMI 1.4, one DisplayPort 1.2 and three USB 3.0 (one upstream and two downstream).

For more help deciding if this is the deal for you, check out our monitor buying guide.

