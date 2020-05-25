The Dell XPS 15 Is $400 off: 4K OLED on Budget

Happy Memorial Day! Many of us are at home today, but that doesn't mean we can’t enjoy another American celebratory tradition-- good old retail therapy. Luckily, the popular Dell XPS 15 laptop is on sale, down from $1,949.99 to $1,549.99.



That’s a $400 savings and will net you a 0.7-inch thick system with an Intel Core i7-9750H and Nvidia Geforce GTX 1650. The thin-and-light laptop is also packing 16GB of DDR4 memory, a 512GB M.2 SSD and, most impressively, a 15.6-inch 4K resolution OLED display.

Dell XPS 15: was $1,949.99 now $1,549.99 on Dell.com

The Dell XPS 15 is a productivity-focused mid-size laptop with a 4K OLED display, Intel Core i7-9750H CPU and Nvidia Geforce GTX 1650 graphics. It's much thinner than a gaming laptop, and its display makes it a great choice for productivity.

In our Dell XPS 15 review for this 2019 model, we called it “one of the best mid-size laptops on the market,” giving extra praise to that beautiful 4K OLED. The configuration on sale has a CPU that's slightly lower-grade than what was in our review unit, but only by a few notches.



If you’re on a budget but looking to get a laptop with an accurate, detailed screen that can fit in your bag and maybe handle some light gaming, this is one the best ultrabook and portable laptops you can buy at a discount.