Dell's Fantastic 27-Inch S2721DGF QHD Monitor is Back Down to $299: Real Deals

Dell's fantastic S2721DGF 27-inch gaming monitor is back down to $299 (opens in new tab) and that's a huge saving from its usual retail price. We reviewed the S2721DGF (opens in new tab) and gave it 4-stars. We thought it had mediocre SDR contrast, but its excellent HDR and superb color accuracy more than makes up for it.

If you're looking for a budget GPU that still has good performance in lower resolution gaming, then check out this Newegg offer of the MSI Ventus GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB for $269 (opens in new tab) with code VGAEXCBN2.

And for today only, Corsair is offering 25% off of a selection of their memory modules. One worth noting is the Corsair Vengeance 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5 DRAM (5200MHz) C40 Memory Kit that is reduced from $247 to only $185 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Dell S2721DGF 27-inch 144 Hz Monitor: was $589, now $299 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Available at an all-time low price, our favorite monitor sports a 2560 x 1440 resolution. Operating at a speedy 144 Hz in FreeSync or G-Sync, this well-built display returns a contrast ratio over 3700 and covers 120 percent of the sRGB gamut.

(opens in new tab) MSI Ventus GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB GPU: was $399, now $269 with code VGAEXCBN2 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Thanks to the current sale at Newegg, this GTX 1660 Super with 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM, 1408 CUDA cores and a boost clock of 1815MHz is reduced to just $269 with code VGAEXCBN2. That's a fantastic price for this budget offering.

(opens in new tab) Corsair Vengeance 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5 DRAM (5200MHz) C40 Memory Kit: was $247, now $185 at Corsair (opens in new tab)

For today only, Corsair has a sale on DDR5 RAM kits and if you're looking to upgrade your rig, then this Vengeance 32GB DDR5 DRAM kit with 25% off is a great deal.

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF Gaming VG27WQ 27-Inch Monitor: was $289, now $229 at Newegg after rebate (opens in new tab)

This 27-inch curved WQHD display sports HDR400, a 165 Hz refresh rate with FreeSync, flicker-free low blue light technology, HDMI and DisplayPort outputs, and a 3000:1 contrast ratio — all housed in a svelte design with VESA compatible mounting.

