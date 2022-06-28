Dell's Fantastic 27-Inch S2721DGF QHD Monitor is Back Down to $299: Real Deals

Dell's fantastic S2721DGF 27-inch gaming monitor is back down to $299 (opens in new tab) and that's a huge saving from its usual retail price. We reviewed the S2721DGF (opens in new tab) and gave it 4-stars. We thought it had mediocre SDR contrast, but its excellent HDR and superb color accuracy more than makes up for it.
If you're looking for a budget GPU that still has good performance in lower resolution gaming, then check out this Newegg offer of the MSI Ventus GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB for $269 (opens in new tab) with code VGAEXCBN2.
And for today only, Corsair is offering 25% off of a selection of their memory modules. One worth noting is the Corsair Vengeance 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5 DRAM (5200MHz) C40 Memory Kit that is reduced from $247 to only $185 (opens in new tab).
Keep on scrolling for more great real deals today.
TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals
- Dell S2721DGF 27-Inch 144 Hz Monitor: was $589, now $299 at Dell (opens in new tab)
- MSI Ventus GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB GPU: was $399, now $269 with code VGAEXCBN2 at Newegg (opens in new tab)
- Corsair Vengeance 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5 DRAM (5200MHz) C40 Memory Kit: was $247, now $185 at Corsair (opens in new tab)
- MSI GE66 Raider (RTX 3070) Gaming Laptop: was $2,299, now $1,679 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Asus TUF Gaming VG27WQ 27-Inch Monitor: was $289, now $229 at Newegg after rebate (opens in new tab)
Today’s best deals in detail
Dell S2721DGF 27-inch 144 Hz Monitor: was $589, now $299 at Dell (opens in new tab)
Available at an all-time low price, our favorite monitor sports a 2560 x 1440 resolution. Operating at a speedy 144 Hz in FreeSync or G-Sync, this well-built display returns a contrast ratio over 3700 and covers 120 percent of the sRGB gamut.
MSI Ventus GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB GPU: was $399, now $269 with code VGAEXCBN2 at Newegg (opens in new tab)
Thanks to the current sale at Newegg, this GTX 1660 Super with 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM, 1408 CUDA cores and a boost clock of 1815MHz is reduced to just $269 with code VGAEXCBN2. That's a fantastic price for this budget offering.
Corsair Vengeance 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5 DRAM (5200MHz) C40 Memory Kit: was $247, now $185 at Corsair (opens in new tab)
For today only, Corsair has a sale on DDR5 RAM kits and if you're looking to upgrade your rig, then this Vengeance 32GB DDR5 DRAM kit with 25% off is a great deal.
MSI GE66 Raider (RTX 3070) Gaming Laptop: was $2,299, now $1,679 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The MSI GE66 Raider (opens in new tab) comes with a 15.6-inch QHD 240Hz display, Intel Core i7-11800H, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD. This is a powerful gaming laptop for playing the latest games on high settings.
Asus TUF Gaming VG27WQ 27-Inch Monitor: was $289, now $229 at Newegg after rebate (opens in new tab)
This 27-inch curved WQHD display sports HDR400, a 165 Hz refresh rate with FreeSync, flicker-free low blue light technology, HDMI and DisplayPort outputs, and a 3000:1 contrast ratio — all housed in a svelte design with VESA compatible mounting.
Also at NewEgg is the MSI Mech RX 6600, which is $274.99 after the $25 promo code VGAEXCBN9, and on top of that has a $15 mail-in rebate, bringing it to $259.99.
Even if you ignore the mail in rebate, only $5 more for a card that consumes only a few watts more power while delivering 40-50% better performance means that the 1660 Super shouldn't even be in the running here.