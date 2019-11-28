The Coolest of Black Friday Deals: EVGA’s 280mm AIO CPU Cooler is On Sale With 42% Off

As core counts and clock speeds have increased in the ever on-going CPU Core War (which admittedly seems rather one-sided now, given Intel’s latest release), the demand for more potent processor cooling has never been higher. Whether you’re running a high-end desktop chip or are packing a powerful hex/octo core IPC gaming part, getting that heat away from the silicon whilst retaining low desktop noise well improve performance and make your PC experience far more comfortable.

If you’re looking at a new processor, or are just fed up with that old rattley stock cooler we might have found an epic Black Friday deal for you. EVGA’s CLC 280mm All-in-one RGB liquid cooler is on sale now for an impressive $79.99 (after a $20 rebate), that’s a staggering 43% off its retail price.

EVGA CLC 280mm AIO RGB is on sale for just $80 (43% off) at Newegg Increase your Ryzen stock performance, and amp up your Intel overclock potential with this awesome AIO. Complete with 280mm radiator, RGB CPU block, and two potent 140mm fans, the CLC 280 is a fantastic solution for anyone looking to cool any processor below the 16 core mark. View Deal

Specifications

Socket Support sTR4, AM4, AM3, AM2, FM2, FM1, Intel LGA 2066, 2011-v3, 2011, 1366, 1156, 1155, 1151, 1150 Block Contact Material Copper Radiator Dimensions 312x139x27mm Fan RPM 600-2200 Static Pressure 4.2 mmH2O Fan Noise 16.0 - 39.5 dB(A) Pump Noise 20dB(A) Warranty 5-Year Limited Warranty

Performance

Is it worth it? Well the honest answer is yes it is. Liquid-coolers are far faster at moving heat away from the CPU than a traditional air tower. Additionally that heat is transferred to a radiator that typically sits on the very edges of your chassis, as opposed to air tower fins which sit in the center of your case. This moves heat away from the entire system (including the graphics card) reducing overall internal temperatures across the board.

With modern day processors there’s also big advantages for stock performance, especially for the Ryzen 3000 series. PBO (Precision Boost Overdrive) monitors several metrics across the processor, then increases the duration of max clock speed across the cores dependent on the result. One of those variables is CPU temperature, and another is VRM temps, if you can keep heat away from both in a far more effective manner then stock performance will improve. Additionally for Intel, better cooling opens up higher overclocks.

When it comes to liquid cooling your components a good rule thumb (whether that's with an AIO or a full custom-loop) is that you need a minimum of 120mm of radiator per part you wish to cool. With this 280mm rad, you’ve got 133% more than that for a single part, making it a far better solution overall.