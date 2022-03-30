EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti FTW3 Ultra For Only $1,419: Real Deals

published

More RTX 3080 Ti GPUs are back in stock

(Image credit: Future)

It's great to see more Nvidia graphics cards coming back in stock more regularly. Today Newegg has an EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti FTW3 Ultra Gaming for $1,419 — $10 cheaper than on the EVGA website itself. Prices are still a long way off what we would like them to be, but fortunately, the current trend shows prices are continually coming down, albeit not fast enough. 

Looking for a giant 32-inch monitor with an equally impressive 240Hz refresh rate? Then you're in luck — the Samsung Odyssey G7 32-inch is only $620 at the moment. We also found a great deal on an all-in-one CPU cooler, the NZXT Kraken X53 reduced to $99. This 240mm AIO unit not only keeps the processor of your computer cool but looks good doing it with its rotating infinity mirror design on the pump block.

EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti FTW3 Ultra Gaming: now $1,419 at Newegg

EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti FTW3 Ultra Gaming: now $1,419 at Newegg
The FTW3 Ultra Gaming SKU of the RTX 3080 Ti comes with 12GB GDDR6X VRAM with a 384-bit bus, a boost clock up to1800MHz, 10240 CUDA cores, and PCIe 4.0.

Samsung Odyssey G7 32-inch WQHD:  was $799, now $620 at Newegg

Samsung Odyssey G7 32-inch WQHD: was $799, now $620 at Newegg
This top-notch curved gaming monitor from Samsung, sports a QHD resolution, awesome HDR, a 2500:1 contrast ratio and Infinity Core lighting for an impressive display.

NZXT Kraken X53 240mm AIO CPU Cooler: was $140, now $98 at Newegg

NZXT Kraken X53 240mm AIO CPU Cooler: was $140, now $98 at Newegg
This all-in-one cooler from NZXT features a 240mm radiator and a rotating infinity mirror design on the pump block.

Razer Basilisk V2 Wired Gaming Mouse: was $79, now $29  at Amazon

Razer Basilisk V2 Wired Gaming Mouse: was $79, now $29  at Amazon
The Basilisk gaming mouse from Razer has a 20K DPI optical sensor, RGB lighting, and 11 programmable buttons.

Logitech G915 TKL Wireless: was $229, now $170 at Amazon

Logitech G915 TKL Wireless: was $229, now $170 at Amazon
The Logitech G915 TKL Wireless is Logitech's flagship gaming keyboard. Its features include low-profile mechanical switches, five programmable dedicated G-keys, 40-hour battery life per charge, and RGB lighting. 

Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle

Stewart Bendle is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.
