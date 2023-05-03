GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Retailer-Listed Specs Look Worse Than RTX 3060 Ti

Nvidia's upcoming GeForce RTX 4060 Ti aims to be one of the best graphics cards. However, if the latest listing from Russian distributor Marvel (opens in new tab) (via momomo_us (opens in new tab)) and rumors are accurate, the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti specifications look underwhelming on paper compared to the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti. However, the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti does wield Nvidia's latest Ada Lovelace architecture, so there's definitely a performance uplift, but the question is just how much?

The GeForce RTX 4060 Ti rumoredly features 4,352 CUDA cores, 11% less than the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti. This is because so much of the increased performance on the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti comes from the new architecture. Accordingly, the Geforce RTX 4060 Ti would also have fewer Tensor and RT cores. But, again, the Ada-based graphics card uses the latest 4th-generation Tensor and 3rd-generation RT cores, which improve AI and ray tracing performance over the last-generation GeForce RTX 3060 Ti.

According to early speculation, the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti might debut with a 2,310 MHz base clock and 2,535 MHz boost clock. Some premium, heavily-overclocked models will allegedly boost up to 2,685 MHz. Unfortunately, FP32 performance is a terrible metric for measuring gaming performance. But for discussion's sake, the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti would deliver 22.06 TFLOPs, 36% higher FP32 performance than the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti. The figure looks impressive but remember that FP32 performance doesn't translate to real-world gaming performance.

GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Graphics Card GeForce RTX 4060 Ti* GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Architecture AD106 GA104 Process Technology TSMC 4N Samsung 8N Transistors (Billion) ? 17.4 Die size (mm²) 190 392 SMs 32 38 GPU Cores 4,352 4,864 Tensor Cores 128 152 RT Cores 32 38 Base Clock (MHz) 2,310 1,410 Boost Clock (MHz) 2,535 1,665 L2 Cache (MB) 32 4 VRAM Speed (Gbps) 18 14 VRAM 8GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR6 VRAM Bus Width 128 256 ROPs 48 80 TMUs 128 152 TFLOPs FP32 (Boost) 22.06 16.20 Bandwidth (GBps) 288 448 TGP (watts) 220 200 Launch Date 2023 2020 MSRP ? $399

*Specifications are unconfirmed.

Russian distributor Marvel listed four custom Palit GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics cards with 8GB of GDDR6 memory that operates through a 128-bit memory interface. The specifications align with other retailers' GeForce RTX 4060 Ti listings and the original leak. However, the memory configuration certainly has us wondering what Nvidia is doing with the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti.

The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti has a 256-bit memory interface. Even the GeForce RTX 3060 has a 192-bit bus. A 128-bit bus with 8GB of GDDR6 memory is the kind of setup that's on a GeForce RTX 3060 8GB or a GeForce RTX 3050. It's not a combination that you typically find on a Ti-tier SKU.

The GeForce RTX 4060 Ti reportedly wields 18 Gb/s memory, but even the faster memory won't help the Ada graphics card punch out more memory bandwidth. Limited by a 128-bit memory interface, the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti supplies 288 GB/s, 36% below the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti with its 14 Gb/s chips and 256-bit memory interface. Nonetheless, the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti's more enormous L2 cache (32MB) will help mitigate the lower memory bandwidth, similar to AMD's Infinity Cache.

Palit GeForce RTX 4060 Ti

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model Part Number Memory Memory Interface GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Dual OC NE6406TT19P1-1060D 8GB GDDR6 128 bit GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Dual NE6406T019P1-1060D 8GB GDDR6 128 bit GeForce RTX 4060 Ti StormX OC NE6406TS19P1-1060F 8GB GDDR6 128 bit GeForce RTX 4060 Ti StormX NE6406T019P1-1060F 8GB GDDR6 128 bit

The GeForce RTX 4060 Ti may already be around the corner. The latest rumors claim that Nvidia will start shipping GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics cards to the channel on May 5. That explains why we're seeing more listings from retailers worldwide.

There's no firm launch date yet, but Nvidia allegedly wants to launch the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti before the end of May. Despite all the leaks and retailer listings, the pricing for the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti remains unknown. So far, GeForce RTX 40-series graphics cards have launched with premium pricing. If we look at previous launches like the GeForce RTX 4090 ($1,599), GeForce RTX 4080 ($1,199), GeForce RTX 4070 Ti ($799), and GeForce RTX 4070 ($599), the upward trend in pricing is evident. So it would be foolish to think that the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti will debut at $399, the MSRP for the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti. We're not saying it can't happen, but it's unlikely.