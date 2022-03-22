Get an Intel Core i7-12700K Now Only $299: Real Deals

The Intel Core i7-12700K is back on sale at its lowest price ever, so if you're looking for some of the best gaming performance but don't want to break the bank, now is a great time to pick up this CPU at Newegg for only $299. Intel’s Core i7 Alder Lake 12700K has received our Editor's Choice award for its performance in comparison to its competition.

For budding creators, there is a great deal on the Anycubic Photon Mono 3D Printer for $239 at Amazon. And if you're on the lookout for a new gaming mouse that's light in weight and accurate enough for your FPS games, the HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse for $39 at the HP Store offers nice savings off of its usual price.

Intel Core i7-12700K: was $399, now $299 at Newegg

The Core i7-12700K wields Intel's latest hybrid microarchitecture with a combination of eight P-cores and four E-cores. The Alder Lake chip flaunts boost clocks of up to 5 GHz and nearly match the gaming prowess of the 12900K.

Anycubic Photon Mono 3D Printer: was $319, now $239 at Amazon

This Anycubic 3D printer, which earned 4 stars when we reviewed it, uses UV light within a plastic enclosure to print. It does require proprietary FEP film.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse: was $49, now $39 at HP Store

The Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse from HyperX features an ultra-light hex shell design - making the mouse only weigh 59 grams. This mouse also comes with a Pixart 3335 sensor that operates at 16,000 DPI and has memory for one onboard profile. The mouse buttons are fully customisable with the HyperX NGENUITY Software.

Huanuo Dual Monitor Mount Stand: was $139, now $79 at Newegg

The dual-arm monitor stand from Huanuo is gas spring operated to allow heavier monitors to be installed and still give strong and stable maneuverability. Compatible with VESA 75x75mm and 100x100mm, this stand also features built-in USB ports for charging.

Asus ROG Strix Scope TKL: was $139, now $70 at Best Buy

This wired TKL gaming keyboard from Asus comes with mechanical ROG NX Switches and RGB backlighting.



