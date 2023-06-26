Get the 4TB WD_Black SN850X SSD for Only $249: Real Deals

If you want to get one of the best SSDs for Gen 4.0 with a 4TB capacity for only $249 then pick up the WD_Black SN850X 4TB at Western Digital. There is a little wrangling needed to get the regular $299 SSD at this price, but, thanks to a sitewide promotion at Western Digital you can get a $50 discount when you spend over $300. As the 4TB WD_Black SN850X is priced at $299, you will have to purchase something else to tip it over the $300. Just pick one of the cheapest products on the site like a $4 camera cover to trigger the deal.

Grab a set of German-made Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro Headphones for only $109 thanks to a promotional offer at Buydig. With comfortable velour ear padding, sturdy construction, and studio-quality sound design, these headphones are good for music professionals or lovers of high-fidelity audio.

Push your GPU to the limit with a high-resolution Acer Nitro XV322QK 32-Inch 4K Monitor for $429. With a large screen and high-res picture the XV322QK has a very thin bezel and plenty of connectivity along with a low response rate of 1ms and a high refresh rate of 144Hz. Although this monitor will allow crisp 4K pictures, you will need a powerful graphics card to be able to make the most out of this monitor's feature set.

WD Black SN850X 4TB M.2 SSD: now $249 at Western Digital (was $299)

This drive has a massive 4TB of capacity and blazing fast 7,300MB/s read and 6,600MB/s write speeds combined with a high endurance TBW of 2400TB. You also get a 5-year warranty. Spend over $300 to get a $50 discount.

Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro Headphones: now $109 at Buydig with coupon (was $159)

Open-back headphones that have a 250ohm impedance and a frequency response range between 5 to 35,000Hz. The headphones have a spring steel headband covered in soft padding and replaceable soft velour ear cushions.

Acer Nitro XV322QK 32-Inch 144Hz 4K Monitor: now $429 at Newegg (was $499)

The Acer Nitro XV322QK has a thin bezel with a 31.5-inch diagonal screen size and a 144Hz refresh rate. On top of that the Nitro XV322QK sports a UHD resolution, and has HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 connectivity with support for 120Hz VRF on Xbox Seriers X/S and PlayStation 5 consoles.

Corsair iCUE ML120 RGB Elite Fan: now $19 at Newegg with promo code (was $24)

Corsair's premium range of cooling fans sport plenty of color thanks to their eight individually addressable RGB LEDs and also provide quiet cooling thanks to the use of levitating magnet fan bearings. Use code SSCT2627 for a $5 discount.

Ajazz AK871 Wireless TKL Keyboard: now $29 at WhatGeek with promo code (was $74)

A wireless keyboard that features either a BlueTooth 5.0 or 2.4GHz connection and also comes with hot-swappable switches and a magnetic upper cover. Use code whatgeek51 for a $30 discount.

