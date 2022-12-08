Get Your Hands on AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X3D for Only $309: Real Deals

After seeing the 5800X3D on sale over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales period, it's now either out of stock or raised back up to around the $370 mark or more from retailers with available stock. So, with the festive holiday season just around the corner, it's a great time to pick up the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D for just $309 from Antonline's eBay store (opens in new tab) thanks to a 15% discount code (JOLLY15).

The 5800X3D is one of the best CPUs for gaming and at this price, it's the best bang-for-the-buck gaming CPU available, especially if you're looking to upgrade your CPU on an existing AM4 PC setup.

If you are on the hunt for a premium quality laptop, you can grab one of Dell's XPS 17 (9720) laptops on Amazon for $2,549 (opens in new tab). Although this sounds expensive, you're getting a massive discount on one of the top-tier models in the range. This model comes with a 17-inch 4K touchscreen panel, Core i9-12900HK processor, Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU, 1TB SSD, and a whopping 32GB of memory. When compared to the Dell website, nothing comes close to this price with these specs.

EVGA may have dropped out of the GPU market, but they are still making power supplies, and you can get hold of one of their EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT 750W units from GameStop for only $83 (opens in new tab). This PSU is fully modular and 80 plus Gold rated.

See more Real Deals below on Dell monitors and Acer gaming laptops.

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D: was $364, now $309 at eBay via Antonline when using promo code JOLLY15 (opens in new tab)

The last hurrah for AM4, the 5800X3D is one of the best bang-for-buck CPUs for gaming. With 8-cores and 16-threads as well as its massive 96MB of L3 cache, this CPU is a great upgrade if you're already on the AM4 platform or looking to make a cost-effective build using last-gen hardware.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 17 9720: was $3,195, now $2,549 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This high-end laptop from Dell is aimed at creators with its large 17-inch 4K (3840 x 2400) touchscreen display. Powering this panel is an Intel Core i9-12900HK processor, an Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU, a 1TB SSD, and 32GB of Memory.

(opens in new tab) EVGA SuperNOVA 750 GT Power Supply: was $139, now $83 at GameStop (opens in new tab)

Power your PC with this fully modular PSU from EVGA. With an 80 Plus Gold rated 750W power rating, this PSU should handle all but the latest power-hungry GPUs.

(opens in new tab) Dell S2721D Monitor: was $239, now $149 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Here is a solid 27-inch monitor from Dell - the S2721D that has a QHD resolution on an IPS panel with a 75Hz refresh rate. Whilst this monitor wouldn't be great for gaming - due to its lower refresh rate - it would be ample for productivity work, a second/third screen, or for watching media. This is a great price for a QHD panel.

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop: was $1,049, now $699 at Acer (opens in new tab)

This model (AN515-57-537Y) of the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop contains an Intel Core i5-11400H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 256GB SSD, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and a 144Hz FHD screen.

