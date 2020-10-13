Gigabyte X570 ATX Motherboard Cheaper than Ever

The Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite motherboard, which is an ATX form-factor board for AMD’s Ryzen 3000 and upcoming Ryzen 5000 CPUs, is now on sale for the cheapest we’ve ever seen thanks to Amazon Prime Day deals. There is a catch- you’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member to get the deal. But if you already have a membership, this $159 motherboard (down from $194) is a solid way to prep for Zen 3’s upcoming launch.



