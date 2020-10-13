Gigabyte X570 ATX Motherboard Cheaper than Ever

The Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite motherboard, which is an ATX form-factor board for AMD’s Ryzen 3000 and upcoming Ryzen 5000 CPUs, is now on sale for the cheapest we’ve ever seen thanks to Amazon Prime Day deals. There is a catch- you’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member to get the deal. But if you already have a membership, this $159 motherboard (down from $194) is a solid way to prep for Zen 3’s upcoming launch.
The Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite has an AM4 socket, is compatible with DDR4 memory and is PCIe 4.0 ready with 4 connection lanes. Our review praised its integrated I/O shield and M.2 heatsink, meaning that you’ll already have some needed parts out of the box. We also thought it was cheap even on release, making this deal even more tempting.