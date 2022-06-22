Gigabyte's Aorus 48-Inch 4K OLED Monitor Just Dropped to $799: Real Deals

We've spotted some wonderful deals today, starting with a massive $150 off the price of Gigabyte's Aorus FO48U 4K OLED Monitor which is now only $799 (opens in new tab) at Newegg. We reviewed the Aorus FO48U (opens in new tab) and gave it an Editor's Choice award for its specs and performance.

Newegg also has the Gigabyte Radeon RX 6700 XT Gaming OC GPU on sale for $449 when you use code VGAGBET252 at checkout. This is the cheapest RX 6700 XT I could find.

Corsair's Carbide Series Spec-Delta RGB Mid-Tower Case is back on sale today for just $64 which is an excellent price for such a nice mid-tower case.

Finally, we have two products from Razer that also have large price reductions, so check down below for more details on those.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Aorus FO48U 4K OLED 48-Inch Gaming Monitor: was $1,500, now $799 at Newegg

This 48-inch 4K OLED monitor with 120Hz refresh rate, 1ms (GTG) response time, HDMI 2.1, and support for FreeSync Premium has had a $500 cut from its usual price. Other features include 10-bit color / 98% DCI-P3 / 130% sRGB, and a KVM feature with USB Type-C to control multiple devices.

Gigabyte Radeon RX 6700 XT Gaming OC GPU: was $624 now $449 with code VGAGBET252 at Newegg

With 2560 stream processors and 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM on a 192-Bit bus, the RX 6700 XT is a superb mid-tier GPU capable of meeting the needs of all today's modern games and applications.

Corsair Carbide Series Spec-Delta RGB Mid-Tower Case: was $104, now $64 at Newegg after Rebate

An airflow-inspired front panel adorns the Corsair Carbide Series Spec-Delta, with an angular design to the mesh material. This case comes with three LED fans in the front and a rear exhaust fan, with room for up to a 360mm radiator in the front, a 240mm radiator in the top, and a 120mm radiator in the rear.

Razer Kraken Ultimate Gaming Headset: was $129, now $59 at Amazon

The Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB gaming headset features Razer's Chroma RGB lighting profiles via its Synapse software, THX-certified virtual 7.1 surround sound, a retractable microphone, gel-infused ear cushions, and earcup audio controls.

Razer DeathAdder v2 Pro Mouse: was $129, now $49 at Amazon

The DeathAdder v2 Pro is on sale now at an impressive 62% off its retail price. With a 20k DPI optical sensor and patented responsive switches, it’s a true king when it comes to FPS and RTS gaming.

