Grab a Blue Yeti Mic and Logitech 502 Hero Mouse Bundle for Only $89: Real Deals

More great deals today! You can grab an absolute bargain at GameStop right now with the purchase of a Blue Yeti Blackout USB Mic for $89 (opens in new tab) — it even comes with a free Logitech G502 Hero Gaming Mouse that normally retails for around $40. This is a nice little bundle as the Yeti is already reduced to $40 less than its original price.

AMD's Ryzen 5 5600X is $199 (opens in new tab) on Amazon, which is another fantastic deal for one of the best bang-for-buck CPUs on the market. You can check out its performance in our Ryzen 5 5600X review (opens in new tab).

It's always nice when you can save on top-tier laptops. The Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 is on sale at Newegg for $1,979 (opens in new tab) and comes with a power combo of an Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU and an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU.

More deals are below, so don't forget to keep scrolling down.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

(opens in new tab) Blue Yeti Blackout and Logitech 502 Hero Mouse Bundle: was $129, now $89 at GameStop (opens in new tab)

An amazing deal where you can pick up an already discounted Blue Yeti Blackout USB condenser microphone and get a free Logitech 502 Hero Mouse with 16000 DPI and 11 programmable buttons when added to the cart.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop: was $2,399, now $1,979 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

This config of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop has an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and an RTX 3080 GPU. RAM sits at 16GB and storage at 1TB, plus this laptop has a 300 Hz IPS display.

(opens in new tab) Razer Power Up Gaming Bundle: was $170, now $77 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

This Razer peripheral bundle come complete with a V2 - Cynosa Lite, Gigantus V2 L, DeathAdder Essential Mouse, and a BlackShark V2 X headset.

(opens in new tab) Corsair Void RGB Elite Gaming Headset: was $79, now $63 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This gaming headset from Corsair features RGB LEDs, an omnidirectional mic that can be flipped up to mute, and uses large 50mm audio drivers, with a frequency range between 20Hz and 30,000Hz.

Looking for more deals?