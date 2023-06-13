Grab Sony's PlayStation 5 Ragnarok Bundle for Under $500: Real Deals

We cover deals on SSDs for use in PCs and Sony's PS5 console all the time and today we have a nice little deal on Sony's disk variant of the PlayStation 5 itself. On sale for a slight discount, this Sony PlayStation 5 console bundle is only $499 from Amazon. This bundle also includes a copy of the PS5 exclusive game - God of War: Ragnarok. Even with the recent price hike to the PS5, it's good to see it come back down under $500. If you want some extra storage for the console, then check out our choices for the best SSDs for the PS5.

With a 15-inch QHD screen and plenty of power thanks to its RTX 3080 graphics and AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU, The Asus ROG Zephyrus 15 is a great portable gaming station that be your gaming hub at home, or taken on travels to a friend's house or even on vacation. Today we see the price of the Asus ROG Zephyrus drop to just $1,539 at Best Buy.

Speaking of extra storage for your PlayStation 5 console, we've kept our eye on the price of the WD Black SN850X SSD and now you can pick up the ideal variant of the WD Black SN850X with 2TB of capacity and an included heatsink shroud for $149, which makes it ideal for a PS5 where it can keep cool and hopefully negate any heat-related thermal throttling issues.

See more of today's Real Deals further down the page.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

PlayStation 5 Console Bundle: now $499 at Amazon (was $559)

This console bundle features the Sony Playstation console (Optical disk drive version), a controller, and a copy of God of War: Ragnarok.

Asus ROG Zephyrus 15: now $1,539 at Best Buy (was $2,199)

The ROG Zephyrus 15 sports a 1440p QHD 15.6-inch screen and is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD for storage.

2TB WD Black SN850X SSD with Heatsink: now $149 at Amazon (was $309)

Perfect for a PS5 upgrade (or your PC), thanks to its heatsink, this PCIe 4.0 SSD boasts rated read and write speeds of 7,300 and 6,600 MBps.

Crucial P3 Plus 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD: now $94 at Best Buy (was $189)

Crucial’s P3 Plus isn’t the best-performing drive by any measure, as we saw in our review. But it’s a PCIe 4.0 model rated to top 5,000 MB/s sequential reads and 4,200 MB/s writes, with a good 5-year warranty.

1TB Samsung 980 Pro PCIe Gen 4 SSD: now $59 at Amazon (was $129)

One of our favorite SSDs thanks to its great performance and power efficiency, the Samsung 980 Pro (1TB) offers sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 5,100 MBps.

Looking for more deals?