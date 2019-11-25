RX 5700 XT Sale: AsRock Taichi OC+ RGB Graphics Card Now $50 Off

Radeon RX 5700 XT Taichi X 8G OC+ (Image credit: ASRock)

The AsRock Radeon RX 5700 XT Taichi OC+, which debuted in September at $480, is currently sale on Newegg for $429.99, its lowest price ever. ASRock's offering is a souped up version of AMD's latest Navi-based Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card.

The Radeon RX 5700 XT Taichi OC+ bears a 10+1 phase power delivery subsystem and has a default base and game clock of 1,810 MHz and 1,935 MHz, respectively. However, it also comes with an overclocked profile that bumps the base clock up to 1,885 MHz and the game clock to 2,000 MHz. The graphics card's 8GB of GDDR6 memory remains untouched at 14 Gbps.

AsRock Radeon RX 5700 XT Taichi OC+ | $429.99 ($50 off) @ Newegg At $430, ASRock's Radeon RX 5700 XT Taichi OC+ is one of the more affordable high-end Radeon RX 5700 XT offerings on the market right now.View Deal

One thing to take into consideration is that the Radeon RX 5700 XT Taichi OC+ is a very beefy graphics card. It measures 324.5mm long and requires up to 2.5 slots in your system. Nevertheless, the graphics card's oversized body means cooling won't be an issue on the Radeon RX 5700 XT Taichi OC+.

ASRock has slipped in a very thick heatsink, reinforced metal frame for the PCB, two 90mm and one 80mm cooling fans. The fans themselves are equipped with the 0dB silent cooling feature, meaning you will only see them spinning when the graphics card is under a heavy load. ASRock has also endowed the Radeon RX 5700 XT Taichi OC with the brand's Polychrome Sync RGB lighting on the middle fan and an attractive 3D metal backplate.

The Radeon RX 5700 XT Taichi OC has six display outputs that include two HDMI 2.0b ports and four DisplayPort 1.4 ouputs. In terms of requirements, the graphics card draws external power from a pair of 8-pin PCIe connectors. We recommend a 700W power supply as the minimum.

Lastly, ASRock includes it's own Taichi Tweak software so you can monitor and tweak the Radeon RX 5700 XT Taichi OC.

