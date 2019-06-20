Gaming Deal: Amazon Offers 63% Off Logitech G300s Optical Gaming Mouse

Credit: Logitech



Amazon Prime Day is likely less than a month away, but the online retail giant is still offering hot deals on Logitech gaming peripherals as part of the Amazon Gold Box Deals of the Day. Today only, the Logitech G300s Optical Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse is down to $14.99. That's 63% off the $39.99 retail price.

The Logitech G300s Gaming Mouse features nine fully programmable controls, three onboard memory profiles, an advanced optical sensor and seven customizable colors. The ambidextrous design will work for lefties or righties. This highly-rated mouse has 4.3 stars out of 5 on Amazon.



Other Logitech accessories, including the M570 Wireless Trackball, G933 Artemis Spectrum Headset and C615 webcam are also Gold Box Deals today.