HP Omen 25L and 30L Desktops Get Fresh Designs, Intel and AMD, Better Cooling

(Image credit: HP)

HP has redesigned its gaming desktop with a new name, two looks and even more name-brand parts. The HP Omen 25L and 30L, each named for the number of liters the chassis holds, are redesigns of the Obelisk desktops of the last two years. The desktops, which will release on May 5, will feature the latest Intel and AMD processors and the latest GPUs from Nvidia and AMD. The 25L will start at $899.99, and the 30L will start at $1,199.99.



HP Omen 25L Desktop HP Omen 30L Desktop CPU Up to Intel Core i9-10900K / Up to AMD Ryzen 9 3900 Up to Intel Core i9-10900K / Up to AMD Ryzen 9 3900 GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti / Up to AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti / Up to AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT RAM Up to 64GB HyperX Fury DDR4-3200 MHz XMP Up to 64GB HyperX Fury DDR4-3200 MHz XMP SSD Up to 2TB PCIe WD_Black for Omen SSD Up to 2TB PCIe WD_Black for Omen SSD HDD Up to 2TB 7,200-rpm Up to 2TB 7,200-rpm PSU Up to 750W Cooler Master 80 Plus Platinum ATX PSU Up to 750W Cooler Master 80 Plus Platinum ATX Side Panel Metal or Glass Glass Cooling 1x 92mm rear fan, 92mm air cooler or 120mm liquid-cooler 1x 120mm RGB system fan, 1x 92mm rear fan, 92mm air cooler or 120mm liquid-cooler Dimensions 17.1 x 15.5 x 6.5 inches 17.1 x16.6 x x 6.5 inches Starting Price $899.99 $1,199.99

The primary difference between the two desktops is the size. But with the bigger option comes more cooling. The HP Omen 30L makes an improvement over the HP Omen Obelisk (our current best gaming desktop ) by adding a 120mm system fan to the front, in addition to a 92mm exhaust fan. The 25L model, however, still doesn’t have a front intake. Both models will allow for either air or water CPU coolers .

Additionally, the new Omens are on feet that raise the system 15mm off the ground or a desk, which should allow for better intake through the bottom than the Obelisk, which was raised just 4mm. The GPU has also been raised to a higher slot on the motherboard . The systems will use the latest Intel 10th Gen Comet Lake-S desktop CPUs or AMD Ryzen 3000 processors. In theory, you can change out any of the parts and keep this going like a prebuilt system.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: HP) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: HP)

Otherwise, the design is largely similar to the Obelisk, with a button in the back to release one of the side panels so that you can change out parts (it also means that to remove the other side panel, you’ll need to remove an oddly placed screw inside). However, the look is a bit streamlined. HP has redone the logo to remove the Voodoo mask and leave only a clean diamond behind. This system will also have up to six RGB lighting zones, depending on the configuration.

(Image credit: HP)

Building on the Obelisk, the new Omen desktops use even more name-brand parts. HyperX is back as the RAM supplier with its Fury line. The PSU and CPU coolers are made by Cooler Master, and WD is making a WD_Black line of SSDs for these desktops.

Starting configurations will have lesser parts, like the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5500 GPUs, 500W Cooler Master PSUs with Bronze ratings and Intel Core i5 and AMD Ryzen 5 processors.

It definitely seems like a step forward from HP’s previous attempts, which were quite good, at replicating the DIY experience in a prebuilt machine. We’ll have to wait for the new Omen machines to hit our test bench to see if they can take any crowns.