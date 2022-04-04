HP Omen 27i Gaming Monitor Down to $379: Real Deals

By published

Peripheral paradise

Real Deals
(Image credit: Future)

A new week and a fresh load of new deals! We start off with a 27-inch gaming monitor from HP —  the Omen 27i for $379 comes with a huge $130 discount. This QHD IPS display features a 1ms response time, 350 nits screen brightness, and compatibility with FreeSync and G-Sync.  Read our review to see how this monitor fared in terms of performance.

There's the Corsair Virtuoso RGB wireless gaming headset, that's reduced to $149 —  a sibling to the Corsair Virtuoso RGB SE headset that's one of our best gaming headset choices. And to keep us in peripheral paradise, the Razer Huntsman Mini 60% gaming keyboard is only $79 at Best Buy. This tiny-footprint keyboard is ideal for smaller desks or if you want more room to flick your mouse around. 

Keep on scrolling for more of today's deals.  

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

HP Omen 27i Gaming Monitor: was $509, now $379 at Best Buy

HP Omen 27i Gaming Monitor: was $509, now $379 at Best Buy
This 27-inch monitor from HP features a QHD IPS panel with a 1ms response time that is FreeSync and G-Sync compatible. The panel displays a screen brightness of 350 nits.

View Deal
Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless Gaming Headset: was $179. now $149 at Corsair

Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless Gaming Headset: was $179. now $149 at Corsair
Part of Corsair's premium headset range, the Virtuoso RGB has a choice of three different ways to connect — wireless, USB-C, or 3.5mm. The frequency response of the headset is between 20 - 40,000 Hz on large 50mm drivers, and the headset battery life is anywhere up to 20 hours.

View Deal
Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard: was $119, now $79 at Best Buy

Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard: was $119, now $79 at Best Buy
The Razer Huntsman Mini is a 60% keyboard featuring Razers clicky optical switches, PBT keycaps, and chroma RGB. This keyboard is the Mercury White edition. 

MSI Crosshair 17 Gaming Laptop (RTX 3050): was $1,249, now $899 at B&amp;H

MSI Crosshair 17 Gaming Laptop (RTX 3050): was $1,249, now $899 at B&H
This 17-inch laptop from MSI contains an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, an RTX 3050 GPU, 16GB of DDR4 (3200MHz) RAM, and a 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD. This is an amazing package at this price.

Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB: was $129, now $64 at Amazon

Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB: was $129, now $64 at Amazon
The Kraken Ultimate RGB gaming headset features Razer's Chroma RGB lighting profiles via its Synapse software, THX-certified virtual 7.1 surround sound, a retractable microphone, with gel-infused ear cushions, and earcup audio controls.

View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Monitors
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 40 deals
Filters
Arrow
HP OMEN 27i Monitor
Our Review
1
HP OMEN 27i Monitor 27' QHD...
Newegg
View Deal
Corsair Virtuoso Wireless RGB SE
(PC)
Our Review
2
Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless...
Amazon
View Deal
Recommended Retailer
HP OMEN 27i Monitor
Our Review
3
OMEN 27i Monitor
HP (US)
View Deal
Corsair Virtuoso Wireless RGB SE
Our Review
4
CORSAIR - VIRTUOSO RGB SE...
Best Buy
$209.99
View Deal
Low Stock
Razer Huntsman Mini
Our Review
5
Razer Huntsman Mini...
Walmart
$119.99
View Deal
Razer Huntsman Mini
Our Review
6
Razer Huntsman Mini 60%...
Razer
View Deal
Corsair Virtuoso Wireless RGB SE
Our Review
7
Corsair VIRTUOSO RGB Wireless...
Adorama
View Deal
Corsair Virtuoso Wireless RGB SE
Our Review
8
Corsair VIRTUOSO RGB WIRELESS...
CORSAIR
View Deal
Razer Huntsman Mini
Our Review
9
Razer Huntsman Mini...
Tomtop WW
View Deal
Corsair Virtuoso Wireless RGB SE
Our Review
10
CORSAIR Gaming VIRTUOSO RGB...
Dell
View Deal
Load more deals
Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle

Stewart Bendle is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.
Topics
Deal