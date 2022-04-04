HP Omen 27i Gaming Monitor Down to $379: Real Deals

A new week and a fresh load of new deals! We start off with a 27-inch gaming monitor from HP — the Omen 27i for $379 comes with a huge $130 discount. This QHD IPS display features a 1ms response time, 350 nits screen brightness, and compatibility with FreeSync and G-Sync. Read our review to see how this monitor fared in terms of performance.

There's the Corsair Virtuoso RGB wireless gaming headset, that's reduced to $149 — a sibling to the Corsair Virtuoso RGB SE headset that's one of our best gaming headset choices. And to keep us in peripheral paradise, the Razer Huntsman Mini 60% gaming keyboard is only $79 at Best Buy. This tiny-footprint keyboard is ideal for smaller desks or if you want more room to flick your mouse around.

HP Omen 27i Gaming Monitor: was $509, now $379 at Best Buy

This 27-inch monitor from HP features a QHD IPS panel with a 1ms response time that is FreeSync and G-Sync compatible. The panel displays a screen brightness of 350 nits.

Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless Gaming Headset: was $179. now $149 at Corsair

Part of Corsair's premium headset range, the Virtuoso RGB has a choice of three different ways to connect — wireless, USB-C, or 3.5mm. The frequency response of the headset is between 20 - 40,000 Hz on large 50mm drivers, and the headset battery life is anywhere up to 20 hours.

Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard: was $119, now $79 at Best Buy

The Razer Huntsman Mini is a 60% keyboard featuring Razers clicky optical switches, PBT keycaps, and chroma RGB. This keyboard is the Mercury White edition.

MSI Crosshair 17 Gaming Laptop (RTX 3050): was $1,249, now $899 at B&H

This 17-inch laptop from MSI contains an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, an RTX 3050 GPU, 16GB of DDR4 (3200MHz) RAM, and a 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD. This is an amazing package at this price.

Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB: was $129, now $64 at Amazon

The Kraken Ultimate RGB gaming headset features Razer's Chroma RGB lighting profiles via its Synapse software, THX-certified virtual 7.1 surround sound, a retractable microphone, with gel-infused ear cushions, and earcup audio controls.

