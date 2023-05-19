HP Omen RTX 3080 Ti Gaming Laptop On Sale For $1,749: Real Deals

By Stewart Bendle
published

Lower prices are a good omen

Real Deals
(Image credit: Future)

Packing a beefy Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti GPU and 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H 14-Core processor, the HP Omen 17 has plenty of CPU and graphical power to easily run the latest AAA games. And with a large 17-inch QHD screen, this laptop is perfect for taking your gaming setup wherever you go. Thanks to a discount at B&H Photo, you can pick up this model of the HP Omen 17 for only $1,749.

If you are looking for a good deal on a gaming monitor, here is one you should consider. The Dell G2723H is a 27-inch monitor with an FHD resolution, IPS panel and blisteringly fast 280Hz refresh rate. This gaming monitor is built for fast-paced games like FPS shooters such as Apex, Valorant, Overwatch, and CS:GO. You can pick up the Dell G2723H for just $229.

If you're worried about thermal throttling from your SSD heating up, then grab one with an incorporated heatsink.  Brilliant for use in the confined space of the expansion enclosure of a PlayStation 5, the 1TB WD Black SN850X on sale for $84 is a great deal. Use code SSCSA927 to save $5.

More Real Deals below.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

HP Omen 17 (RTX 3080 Ti) Gaming Laptop: now $1,749 at B&amp;H Photo

HP Omen 17 (RTX 3080 Ti) Gaming Laptop: now $1,749 at B&H Photo (was $2,249)
Coming with an Intel Core i9-12900H 14-Core processor and Nvidia's powerful RTX 3080 Ti 16GB graphics card, the Omen also sports 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of M.2 SSD storage. For the 17.3-inch screen, the Omen uses a 2560 x 1440 resolution with a 165Hz refresh rate on an IPS panel.

View Deal
Dell G2723H Gaming Monitor: now $229 at Dell

Dell G2723H Gaming Monitor: now $229 at Dell (was $369)
A gaming monitor aimed at fast action games, the Dell G2723H is capable of up to 280Hz OC refresh rates on its 27-inch FHD IPS panel. 

View Deal
WD Black SN850X (1TB) NVMe SSD:  now $84 at Newegg

WD Black SN850X (1TB) NVMe SSD: now $84 at Newegg with promo code (was $99)
Perfect for a PS5 upgrade or your PC, thanks to its heatsink, this PCIe 4.0 SSD boasts rated read and write speeds of 7,300 and 6,600 MBps. Thanks to the included heatsink this drive should stay cool in confined enclosures and avoid thermal throttling. Use code SSCSA927 for a $5 discount. 

View Deal
G.SKILL Ripjaws V Series 32GB: now $64 at Newegg

G.SKILL Ripjaws V Series 32GB: now $64 at Newegg (was $69)
These modules are DDR4 and can operate as fast as 3200MHz. They have a timing of 16-18-18-38 and a voltage of 1.35V. The kit comes with two 288-pin 16GB modules. Each stick stands only 42mm tall when inserted.

View Deal
MSI Spatium M371 1TB SSD: now $32 at Newegg

MSI Spatium M371 1TB SSD: now $32 at Newegg with MIR (was $42)
A great price for a QLC SSD that has sequential read and write speeds of 2,350MB/s and 1,900MB/s respectively. This Gen 3 SSD has a 480TBW and comes with a 5-year warranty. 

View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gaming Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 398 deals
Filters
Arrow
Recommended Retail...
HP Omen 17
(17.3-inch 16GB RAM)
Our Review
1
OMEN Laptop 17t-ck200 17.3
HP (US)
View Deal
WD BLACK SN850X 1TB
(1TB SSD)
Our Review
2
WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X NVMe...
Amazon
View Deal
WD BLACK SN850X 1TB
Our Review
3
WD_BLACK SN850X NVMe - SSD...
Walmart
View Deal
WD BLACK SN850X 1TB
(Black)
Our Review
4
WD - BLACK SN850X 1TB...
Best Buy
$129.99
View Deal
G.Skill Ripjaws V Series 8GB
(8GB)
Our Review
5
G.SKILL Ripjaws V Series 8GB...
Newegg
View Deal
MSI Spatium M470 1TB
Our Review
6
MSI SPATIUM M470 2 TB Solid...
Target
$219.99
View Deal
MSI Spatium M470 1TB
(1TB SSD)
Our Review
7
MSI SPATIUM M470 PCIe 4.0...
GameStop
View Deal
G.Skill Ripjaws V Series 8GB
(8GB Black)
Our Review
8
G.SKILL Ripjaws V Series 8GB...
Amazon
$38.99
View Deal
MSI Spatium M470 1TB
(1TB SSD)
Our Review
9
MSI SPATIUM M470 PCIe 4.0...
Amazon
View Deal
HP Omen 17
(17.3-inch 16GB RAM)
Our Review
10
OMEN Laptop 17t-ck100 17.3
HP (US)
View Deal
Load more deals
Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.

Topics
Deal