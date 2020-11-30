HyperX Cloud Flight S Headset Drops to New Low

The HyperX Cloud Flight S Headset is available at a new low price—just in time for Cyber Monday at Amazon. Its suggested price is around $159 but it’s available today for just $119.

This is part of our effort this shopping event to share the best Cyber Monday deals on tech we can find.

HyperX Cloud Flight S Headset: was $159, now $119 at Amazon

The wireless HyperX Cloud Flight S headset is marked down to a new low price at Amazon. As of today, you can pick up this headset for just $119.View Deal

In our review of the HyperX Cloud Flight S, we found the $160 price tag to be a bit much for the features, but it's far more palatable with this Cyber Monday deal.



The HyperX Cloud Flight S is totally wireless, using a 2.4GHz band with a 20-meter range. According to the specs, it has a 50mm driver size and supports HyperX custom-tuned 7.1 surround sound.

The microphone is detachable and features an LED mute indicator. The battery can last up to 30 hours and be recharged wirelessly thanks to its Qi certification.

For more savings, check our list of best Cyber Monday deals overall, best Cyber Monday monitor deals, best Cyber Monday SSD deals, best Cyber Monday CPU deals, best Cyber Monday graphics card deals, best Cyber Monday laptop deals, best Cyber Monday gaming PC deals and best Cyber Monday Raspberry Pi deals.