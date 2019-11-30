Pick Up This Sweet HyperX Wireless Gaming Headset for Just $80 (43% off)

Is it about time you finally cut the cord for your headset? Fed up with needing to pee and having to take those cans cans off your head mid-game? Just after better audio quality from a headset that fits comfortably around your noggin? Well we’ve found this awesome Lightning Deal on the HyperX Cloud Flight wireless gaming headset. With a $60 (43%) saving off its retail price this is one sweet post-Black Friday deal.

HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless Headset: Was $140, now $80

Complete with 30 hour battery life, kick ass audio drivers, comfortable ergonomic design and detachable microphone, the HyperX Cloud Flight is perfect for the gamer looking for that HyperX performance on a budget. View Deal

Specifications

Drivers 50mm Neodymium Frequency Response Wireless: 20 Hz - 20 kHz, Wired: 15 Hz - 23 kHz Microphone Type Removable Electret Condenser Connectivity Wireless 2.4 GHz (dongle), or Wired USB Design Style Closed Back Battery Life 30 Hours no lighting, 13-18 hours with lighting Range 20m Weight 315g Cables 1m USB Charge Cable, 1.3m detachable 3.5mm headphone cable

Performance

All specs aside the HyperX Cloud Flight is an impeccably versatile headset. It’s ergonomically comfortable thanks to a thick steel memory foam padded head band, rotatable (up to 90 degrees) circumaural ear-cups and a PU leather finish on the ear pads, meaning you can enjoy them for an impressively long time without feeling any discomfort. On top of that with the lights off you can expect up to 30 hours of battery life. With them in breathing mode you’ll net 18 hours and in full static mode that drops down to 13 hours. Not the best battery life in the world, but for the cost it’s certainly not too shabby. Thanks to that wireless connectivity you can also hook up to your PC, or your PS4/PS4 Pro too, and for everything else you’ve got access to that 3.5mm cable with an extended frequency response too.

Also included is a detachable mic, and on-headset audio and mic controls, with quick access to controls for the LEDs, mic mute, volume and power for the headset. That said it’s the audio quality that’s most impressive, although that may come as no surprise to those who have used HyperX headsets in the past. Although a little heavier on the bass than most, under the analog mode the frequency response helps extend the treble range without compromising on overall clarity.

Bottom Line

Ultimately the HyperX Cloud Wireless is a fantastic gaming headset, whether you spend most of the time on your PC or on your console. The only downside we can see is a lack of Bluetooth for phones that lack a 3.5mm audio jack, but if we’re honest, there’s a dongle for that anyway.

- Check out our best headsets of 2019 article here