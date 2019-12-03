HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro RGB Gaming Mouse Is on Sale for $25

Even though Cyber Monday is well and truly wrapped up the HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro RGB Gaming Mouse is currently on sale at Amazon for just $25 , that’s an impressive $35 (58%) off its retail price, and $25 (50%) off CamelCamelCamel’s listed average price as well.

HyperX has done very well at cementing its success over the last few years. From headsets to memory to keyboards to microphones and now even mice, the company continues to go from strength-to-strength in its design and development of some of our favorite peripherals. Although it doesn’t have as wide an arsenal of mice as the likes of Corsair or Razer, what it does have is one solidly performing gaming mouse, that takes a lot of inspiration from some of the best mice designs out there.

HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro Gaming Mouse: was $60, now $25

Complete with Pixart 3389 sensor, 6 programmable buttons, and an ergonomic design, the Pulsefire FPS Pro is one of our favorite budget gaming mice for good reason. View Deal

Featureset

The reality is a good mouse relies on three crucial elements to make it a success. The sensor that it’s designed around, the ergonomic shape and the materials used. Everything else, including RGB, is secondary. It has to be light, (the Pulsefire comes in at just 95g), it has to be accurate (the Pixart PMW3389 is capable of 450 IPS, 50G and up to 16,000 CPI), and it has to be ergonomic (the Pulsefire is at home with Palm, Claw and Fingertip grips alike), you get the picture. Combine all that with a ridiculously low price point like we’ve spotted here, and that mouse is a dead ringer for anyone looking to sink their teeth into a decent high quality gaming mouse at a low price.

Sure you’ll find lighter mice out there, you’ll find ones that are better suited to palm-grip, or ones with a multitude of buttons to perfect your MMO game, but when it comes to being brilliant at the basics, the HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro just nails it, and what more can you ask?

